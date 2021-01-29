ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC trades Marcelinho for midfielder Brad Inman

Odisha FC has reached an agreement with ATK Mohun Bagan over a loan swap deal of Brazilian forward Marcelo Leite Pereira and Australia-born Scottish midfielder Brad Inman. The 29-year-old footballer will now play for the Bhubaneswar-based side on loan until the end of the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The former Scotland youth team member made seven appearances for ATKMB in the ongoing season. Inman, after starting his youth career with Premier League club Newcastle United, plied his trade for other English clubs likes Crewe Alexandra, Peterborough United and Rochdale. In 2019, he moved to Australia to join Brisbane Roar.

Podcast: The merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020-21 seemed like a match made in heaven, but fans didn't look pleased. Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and Amitabha Das Sharma delve into the reasons behind fans' displeasure and the raging hashtag #RemoveATK in the latest episode of 'The Full Time Show'.

Speaking on the development, club president Raj Athwal said the swap deal gives his team a boost for the remaining seven games of the season.

Currently, OFC is reeling at the bottom of the table with eight points from 13 games. It has only managed to win one game, while drawing and losing five and seven matches, respectively.

Head Coach Stuart Baxter stated, “Brad is a versatile player who can expand our creative options. With games coming thick and fast he will also enable us to rest and rotate more.”

ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC's Adam le Fondre enjoying life in India

Brad Inman, on joining the club, said: “I am really happy to be joining Odisha FC. I want to come here and make an impact and hopefully contribute to some wins for the club between now and the end of the season. I have already had a couple of good chats with the manager and he has told me what’s expected of me and I am certainly up for the challenge.”