ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 57 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - CFC: 0, OFC: 1; Draws: 2)

CFC and OFC faced off twice in the league stage last season with the first tie ending in a 2-2 draw, while Odisha won the second game 2-0. Last Sunday's clash ended in a 0-0 draw.

Last meeting (CFC 0-0 OFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 10, 2021 at the GMC Stadium. The teams played out a 0-0 draw. Odisha keeper Arshdeep Singh made three good saves in the first half to keep his team in the game, while OFC just had three shots on goal during the entire game.



Recent Head-to-Head form

CFC vs OFC: 0-0

OFC vs CFC: 2-0

CFC vs OFC: 2-2

READ | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far

Current Position in Table:

OFC: Odisha is at the bottom of the table in 11th. It has just one win from 10 matches and has lost six and drawn three games.

CFC: Chennaiyin is currently eighth in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated 11 points after two wins, five draws and three losses.

Form Guide:

OFC (LDLWD)- After going winless for eight matches since the beginning of the season, Odisha FC beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 which was followed by a goalless draw against Chennaiyin.

CFC (WDDLD)- Chennaiyin has been struggling for the past few matches as it has gone four games without a win. After scraping through to a 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal, it drew 0-0 against ATK Mohun Bagan and lost 4-1 Hyderabad FC and settled for another goalless stalemate against Odisha.

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 2

Odisha FC: 4

ALSO READ: ISL 2020-21: Meet Bengaluru FC's all-weather player, Harmanjot Khabra

Top scorers-CFC:

2 goals - Nerijus Valskis

Top scorers-OFC:

1 goal- Xisco Hernandez

1 goal- Aridane Santana

1 goal- Vinit Rai

1 goal- Jerry Mawihmingthanga

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 News: NorthEast United parts ways with Gerard Nus

Top-rated player-CFC:

Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21

Matches 7 Minutes Played 583 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 55.97 Interceptions 4 Average Passes/Game 45.43

Top-rated player-OFC:

Cole Alexander- 7.25

Matches 9 Minutes Played 810 Goals/Assists 1/0 Passing Accuracy 72.47 Interceptions 26 Average Passes/Game 39.56

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 1

Odisha FC: 2