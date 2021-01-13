ISL News ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for OFC vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 H2H record, match stats, match preview and updates of Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 13 January, 2021 11:27 IST Team Sportstar 13 January, 2021 11:27 IST Odisha FC (OFC) will take on Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 57 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - CFC: 0, OFC: 1; Draws: 2)CFC and OFC faced off twice in the league stage last season with the first tie ending in a 2-2 draw, while Odisha won the second game 2-0. Last Sunday's clash ended in a 0-0 draw.Last meeting (CFC 0-0 OFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 10, 2021 at the GMC Stadium. The teams played out a 0-0 draw. Odisha keeper Arshdeep Singh made three good saves in the first half to keep his team in the game, while OFC just had three shots on goal during the entire game.Recent Head-to-Head form CFC vs OFC: 0-0OFC vs CFC: 2-0CFC vs OFC: 2-2READ | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far Current Position in Table:OFC: Odisha is at the bottom of the table in 11th. It has just one win from 10 matches and has lost six and drawn three games.CFC: Chennaiyin is currently eighth in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated 11 points after two wins, five draws and three losses.Form Guide:OFC (LDLWD)- After going winless for eight matches since the beginning of the season, Odisha FC beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 which was followed by a goalless draw against Chennaiyin.CFC (WDDLD)- Chennaiyin has been struggling for the past few matches as it has gone four games without a win. After scraping through to a 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal, it drew 0-0 against ATK Mohun Bagan and lost 4-1 Hyderabad FC and settled for another goalless stalemate against Odisha.ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 2Odisha FC: 4ALSO READ: ISL 2020-21: Meet Bengaluru FC's all-weather player, Harmanjot Khabra Top scorers-CFC:2 goals - Nerijus ValskisTop scorers-OFC:1 goal- Xisco Hernandez1 goal- Aridane Santana1 goal- Vinit Rai1 goal- Jerry MawihmingthangaALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 News: NorthEast United parts ways with Gerard Nus Top-rated player-CFC:Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21Matches7Minutes Played583Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy55.97Interceptions4Average Passes/Game45.43 Top-rated player-OFC:Cole Alexander- 7.25Matches9Minutes Played810Goals/Assists1/0Passing Accuracy72.47Interceptions26Average Passes/Game39.56 Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 1Odisha FC: 2ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for