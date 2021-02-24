ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview

Odisha FC(OFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 105 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 at GMC Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 2, MCFC: 1; Draws: 0)

Odisha FC leads in the fixture with two wins.

Last meeting (MCFC 2-0 OFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 6, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. Odisha was completely outplayed as a dominant Mumbai outfit struck first through a Bartholomew Ogbeche goal from the spot. Rowlin Borges added another goal for the Islanders before half-time. Odisha stood no chance in the second as Mumbai held onto its lead to earn the three points in a 2-0 win.

Current Position in Table:

OFC: OFC is at the bottom of the table with nine points from 18 matches. It has a solitary win, six draws and 11 losses to its tally.

MCFC: MCFC is second on the table with 34 points from 18 matches. It has 10 wins, four losses and draws apiece to its tally.

Form Guide:

OFC (LLDLL) - Odisha’s woeful season sees no end as it lost four of its last five matches. It moves into the fixture after a 3-1 loss to FC Goa.

MCFC (LLDWL) - The Islanders have lost on their bid for the top spot after three losses in their last five matches.It heads into the fixture after a 2-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC.

PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivialising sexual violence in the sporting world.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Odisha FC: 18

Mumbai City FC: 27

PREVIEW | Odisha out to play spoilsport against Mumbai City

Top scorers 2020/21

OFC:

10- Diego Mauricio

3 - Cole Alexander

2 - Steven Taylor

MCFC:

11 - Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

2 - Hugo Boumous

Top-rated player- OFC

Cole Alexander - 7.4

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1333 Goals/Assists 3/1 Passing Accuracy 72.26 Interceptions 41 Average Passes/Game 42.07

Top-rated player- MCFC

Hugo Boumous - 7.83

Matches 13 Minutes Played 1168 Goals/Assists 2/7 Passing Accuracy 72.59 Interceptions 8 Average Passes/Game 56.69

Clean sheets 2020/21:

OFC: 1

MCFC: 8