ISL News ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview MCFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC Team Sportstar 24 February, 2021 09:21 IST Team Sportstar 24 February, 2021 09:21 IST Odisha FC(OFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 105 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 at GMC Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - OFC: 2, MCFC: 1; Draws: 0)Odisha FC leads in the fixture with two wins.Last meeting (MCFC 2-0 OFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 6, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Goa. Odisha was completely outplayed as a dominant Mumbai outfit struck first through a Bartholomew Ogbeche goal from the spot. Rowlin Borges added another goal for the Islanders before half-time. Odisha stood no chance in the second as Mumbai held onto its lead to earn the three points in a 2-0 win.Current Position in Table:OFC: OFC is at the bottom of the table with nine points from 18 matches. It has a solitary win, six draws and 11 losses to its tally.MCFC: MCFC is second on the table with 34 points from 18 matches. It has 10 wins, four losses and draws apiece to its tally.Form Guide:OFC (LLDLL) - Odisha’s woeful season sees no end as it lost four of its last five matches. It moves into the fixture after a 3-1 loss to FC Goa.MCFC (LLDWL) - The Islanders have lost on their bid for the top spot after three losses in their last five matches.It heads into the fixture after a 2-0 loss to Jamshedpur FC.PODCAST - In the latest episode of Sportstar's 'The Full Time Show', Odisha FC's Rohan Sharma and Raj Athwal take us through their former head coach Stuart Baxter's comments, their decision to let him go and the larger problem of trivialising sexual violence in the sporting world. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Odisha FC: 18Mumbai City FC: 27PREVIEW | Odisha out to play spoilsport against Mumbai CityTop scorers 2020/21OFC:10- Diego Mauricio3 - Cole Alexander2 - Steven Taylor MCFC:11 - Adam le Fondre5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche2 - Hugo BoumousTop-rated player- OFCCole Alexander - 7.4Matches15Minutes Played1333Goals/Assists3/1Passing Accuracy72.26Interceptions41Average Passes/Game42.07 Top-rated player- MCFCHugo Boumous - 7.83Matches13Minutes Played1168Goals/Assists2/7Passing Accuracy72.59Interceptions8Average Passes/Game56.69 Clean sheets 2020/21:OFC: 1MCFC: 8 ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for