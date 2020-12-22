ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 37 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium, Bambolin on December 21, Tuesday.

The Highlanders are featuring in their fourth season, while Odisha is making its second appearance in the league.

Since the Kalinga Warriors debuted last season, the two have only have faced each other twice during the league stage. Odisha, in terms of wins during the regular season, enjoys a success rate of 25 per cent, having won 7 of its 28 matches. On the other hand, NorthEast United, in the regular season, has registered 36 wins from 68 matches at a success rate of 52.9 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - OFC-NEUFC (Total: 2 | Wins - OFC:1, NEUFC:1)

OFC and BFC faced off twice during the league stage in the 2019-20 season and the both the teams have won a game each.

First meeting (NEUFC-OFC)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on october 26, 2019 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The game witnessed a total of 26 attempts on goal, 13 each from both sides, and the possession was dominated by visitor Odisha. The game, however, ended 2-1 in the favour of the host. Redeem Tlang opened the scoring very early in the game for NorthEast when he found the back of the net in the 2nd minute. Odisha's Xisco Hernandez levelled the score in the 71st minute. Only a minute later, OFC was reduced to 10 men when Carlos Delgado was sent off. In the end, NEUFC bagged three points through Asamoah Gyan's 84th minute winner.

Recent Head-to-Head form - OFC-NEUFC

NEUFC vs OFC: 2-1

OFC vs NEUFC: 2-1



STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Odisha FC: 3

NorthEast United FC: 3

Top goal scorers:

1 goal - Redeem Tlang (NEUFC), Asamoah Gyan (NEUFC), Xisco Hernandez (OFC), Manuel Onwu (OFC), Martin Guedez (OFC), Martin Chaves (NUEFC)

Top scorers for each team last season:

Odisha FC: Aridane Satana (9)

NorthEast United FC: Asmoah Gyan (4)

Clean sheets:

Odisha FC: 0

NorthEast United FC: 0

Red Cards:

Odisha FC: 1 (Carlos Delgado)

NorthEast United FC: 0