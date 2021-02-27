ISL News ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - head-to-head record, match stats, players to watch out for OFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Here are the Indian Super League game stats, head-to-head record, and players to watch out for from the fixture between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 27 February, 2021 11:16 IST Team Sportstar 27 February, 2021 11:16 IST Odisha FC will take on SC East Bengal in match 107 of the 2020–21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.Overall ISL Head-to-Head: (Played: 1, Wins: SCEB - 1, OFC - 0, Draws - 0)Last meeting: (SCEB won 3–1)The last meeting between these two teams was the first-ever in the history of the ISL and it went the SCEB way, which won it 3–1, courtesy goals from Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Bright Enobakhare. It was SCEB’s first league win of the season as well.READ | ISL 2020-21 Preview: SC East Bengal, Odisha FC to play for pride Current position in table:SCEB: SC East Bengal goes into the game in ninth place, with three wins, eight defeats and eight draws in 19 matches.OFC: Odisha FC is eleventh on the table with one win, six draws and 12 losses to its name from 19 matches.FORM GUIDE:SCEB (LLDWL): SC East Bengal comes into this fixture, having lost three out of its last five matches and won just one of them.OFC (LLLDL): Odisha FC’s recent form is even worse than its opponent on the day as it has managed to draw just one game out of five and lost the remaining four.RELATED | ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United completes superb recovery, qualifies for playoffs with Blasters win STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season)SCEB: 17OFC: 19Top Scorers (2020–21)SCEB:Matti Steinmann - 4Bright Enobakhare - 3Jacques Maghoma - 3OFC:Diego Mauricio - 11Cole Alexander - 3Steven Taylor - 2ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur beats Bengaluru 3-2, Chhetri scores 100th goal for BFC Top-rated player (SCEB)Matti Steinmann - 7.5Matches: 17Minutes Played: 1443Goals/Assists: 4/3Passing Accuracy: 74.44%Interceptions: 23Average passes per game: 42.59Top-rated player (OFC)Cole Alexander - 7.4Matches: 15Minutes Played: 1333Goals/Assists: 3/1Passing Accuracy: 72.26%Interceptions: 41Average passes per game: 42.07 ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, form guide, preview ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for