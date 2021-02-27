ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal - head-to-head record, match stats, players to watch out for

Odisha FC will take on SC East Bengal in match 107 of the 2020–21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Overall ISL Head-to-Head: (Played: 1, Wins: SCEB - 1, OFC - 0, Draws - 0)

Last meeting: (SCEB won 3–1)

The last meeting between these two teams was the first-ever in the history of the ISL and it went the SCEB way, which won it 3–1, courtesy goals from Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Bright Enobakhare. It was SCEB’s first league win of the season as well.

Current position in table:

SCEB: SC East Bengal goes into the game in ninth place, with three wins, eight defeats and eight draws in 19 matches.

OFC: Odisha FC is eleventh on the table with one win, six draws and 12 losses to its name from 19 matches.

FORM GUIDE:

SCEB (LLDWL): SC East Bengal comes into this fixture, having lost three out of its last five matches and won just one of them.

OFC (LLLDL): Odisha FC’s recent form is even worse than its opponent on the day as it has managed to draw just one game out of five and lost the remaining four.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season)

SCEB: 17

OFC: 19

Top Scorers (2020–21)

SCEB:

Matti Steinmann - 4

Bright Enobakhare - 3

Jacques Maghoma - 3

OFC:

Diego Mauricio - 11

Cole Alexander - 3

Steven Taylor - 2

Top-rated player (SCEB)

Matti Steinmann - 7.5

Matches: 17

Minutes Played: 1443

Goals/Assists: 4/3

Passing Accuracy: 74.44%

Interceptions: 23

Average passes per game: 42.59

Top-rated player (OFC)

Cole Alexander - 7.4

Matches: 15

Minutes Played: 1333

Goals/Assists: 3/1

Passing Accuracy: 72.26%

Interceptions: 41

Average passes per game: 42.07