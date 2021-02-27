ISL 2020-21: Jerry, Paul power Odisha to win over East Bengal in record goal-fest

In what was supposed to be an inconsequential fixture between teams at the bottom of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) standings, Odisha FC (OFC) and SC East Bengal (SCEB) broke the record for the most goals scored in a single game -- 11 -- during seven seasons of the ISL.

Odisha defeated East Bengal 6-5 in match 108 of the tournament on Saturday, thanks mainly to braces from Mizoram duo Paul Ramfangzauva and Jerry Mawihmingthanga. The Kalinga Warriors didn't have a single Indian goal-scorer this season before their final encounter.

AS IT HAPPENED

A frantic second-half at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim saw OFC overturn a 1-2 deficit by adding five goals in just 24 minutes.

Ramfangzauva drew first blood to level the scores for his side from outside the box in the 49th minute. Bradden Inman was the assist-provider from the right flank.

Jerry then gave Odisha the lead for the first time in the clash when he headed a Manuel Onwu cross from the left into the goal.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway made it 3-3 at the hour mark with a good shot from distance but SCEB shot-stopper Subrata Paul's night went from bad to worse when he turned into a mere spectator during Ramfangzauva's 66th-minute stunner.

After Jerry completed his double, Diego Mauricio took his goal tally for the season to 12 with an amazing low free-kick.

A few moments later, East Bengal substitute Jeje Lalpekhlua scored his first goal since 2019 to pull one back for his team. Meanwhile, Aaron's stoppage-time header was only a consolation for the Red and Gold Brigade as the Juggernauts finally moved to double-digit points in ISL 2020-21.

Earlier, Anthony Pilkington broke the deadlock for East Bengal in the 24th minute after receiving a pass from Wahengbam Luwang. He rushed into the box and fired the ball across to beat goalkeeper Ravi Kumar.

Nine minutes later, Odisha equalised through a corner. Inman delivered the cross into the middle. After a game of pinball, Sailung Lalhrezuala got to the ball, overpowered his marker and found the back of the net.

SCEB took the lead once again in the first-half when OFC custodian Ravi scored an unfortunate own goal after Onwu's attempted clearance hit him and went past the goal-line in the 37th minute.

However, due to its superior performance in the second-half, Odisha outplayed East Bengal to end its campaign with a win.