ISL 2020-21: Princeton Rebello makes first start for FC Goa, Brandon benched

FC Goa's 21-year-old homegrown star Princeton Rebello made his first start for the side in the Indian Super League (ISL) during the game against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

He was preferred over fellow attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes, who has made over 50 appearances for the club, in the Goan lineup put out by new head coach Juan Ferrando.

FOLLOW LIVE | FCG vs BFC, ISL 2020 Live Score Updates: FC Goa 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Rebello is one of India's brightest prospects, having enjoyed short spells at former Premier League clubs Queens Park Rangers and Watford during his youth career.

Due to work permit issues, he couldn't extend his stay in England. On his return to India, he joined Goa Professional League outfit Vasco in 2016.

FC Goa signed him the following year and sent him out on loan to I-League's developmental team Indian Arrows in 2017. He returned to the ISL side the next season and has made eight substitute appearances for the Gaurs so far.