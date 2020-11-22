Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Princeton Rebello makes first start for FC Goa, Brandon benched FC Goa's Princeton Rebello, who had spent a part of his youth career at QPR and Watford, made his first ISL start against Bengaluru FC on Sunday. Team Sportstar 22 November, 2020 20:00 IST Princeton Rebello made his first ISL start on Sunday when his FC Goa side took on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium. - Twitter Team Sportstar 22 November, 2020 20:00 IST FC Goa's 21-year-old homegrown star Princeton Rebello made his first start for the side in the Indian Super League (ISL) during the game against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.He was preferred over fellow attacking midfielder Brandon Fernandes, who has made over 50 appearances for the club, in the Goan lineup put out by new head coach Juan Ferrando.FOLLOW LIVE | FCG vs BFC, ISL 2020 Live Score Updates: FC Goa 0-0 Bengaluru FC Rebello is one of India's brightest prospects, having enjoyed short spells at former Premier League clubs Queens Park Rangers and Watford during his youth career.Due to work permit issues, he couldn't extend his stay in England. On his return to India, he joined Goa Professional League outfit Vasco in 2016. FC Goa signed him the following year and sent him out on loan to I-League's developmental team Indian Arrows in 2017. He returned to the ISL side the next season and has made eight substitute appearances for the Gaurs so far. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos