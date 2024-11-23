 />
ISL 2024-25: Early onslaught enables 10-man NorthEast United FC to take three points at the home of Punjab FC

Reduced to 10 men due to the sending off of Dinesh Singh in the added time of first half, NorthEast United FC held its defensive line together to sail through the second essay.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 20:47 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
NEUFC’s Guillermo Fernandez celebrates with teammates after scoring.
NEUFC’s Guillermo Fernandez celebrates with teammates after scoring. | Photo Credit: FSDL


NEUFC’s Guillermo Fernandez celebrates with teammates after scoring. | Photo Credit: FSDL

NorthEast United FC registered a 2-1 victory over Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as an early burst by its frontline paved the way for the Highlanders to grab three points from Saturday’s encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) .

Reduced to 10 men due to the sending off of Dinesh Singh in the added time of first half, NorthEast United FC held its defensive line together to sail through the second essay.

The floodgates for the initial onslaught were laid by the industrious attacking unit of the Highlanders, who took constructive efforts towards stretching the opposition’s backline. Star striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie took the onus upon him to assume a free-flowing role and took the ball deep on the left flank, surging ahead and delivering a decisive cross inside the 18-yard box.

Whilst the ball landed in the overcrowded penalty area, Guillermo Fernández tapped in to secure the advantage for the Highlanders in the 15th minute.

READ: La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe will break goal-drought soon, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Three minutes later, the duo of Buanthanglun Samte and Néstor Albiach joined hands to net the second strike of the evening.

In a somewhat similar template as the first goal, Samte marched ahead on the inside channel of the left flank and lobbed in a perfectly weighted pass for Nestor.

Punjab FC could find only a late solace through Ivan Novoselec’s right-footed goal from inside the centre of the box in the 88th minute – but it was too little, too late for the team to take any point away from this match.

