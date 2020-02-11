ISL: Robert Jarni sacked as NorthEast United coach

Indian Super League club NorthEast United FC has parted ways with manager Robert Jarni, with Khalid Jamil announced as the interim head coach.

The announcement came hours after NorthEast drew 3-3 with Jamshedpur FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

The club said in a statement: "NorthEast United FC would hereby like to confirm that the club has parted ways with head coach Robert Jarni and his coaching staff through mutual agreement. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the best interests of the club and our recent performances in the ISL."

Jarni had replaced Eelco Schattorie as the NorthEast United manager at the start of the 2019-20 season.

With three league rounds left to play, NorthEast lies second from bottom, having scored the least number of goals in the ISL (12). The club is on a 11-match winless run.

The club confirmed the interim appointment in the former Aizawl and East Bengal coach Jamil. "Assistant coach Khalid Jamil will take over as the interim coach for the time being before the club finds a suitable replacement."

NorthEast has a fixture against Odisha (away) before consecutive home fixtures against Hyderabad FC and two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC to conclude its season.