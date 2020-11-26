ISL 2020-21 Preview: East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan hopeful of a good show in Kolkata derby

One of the most important dates in the Indian football calendar, the day of Kolkata Derby, returns after a prolonged break. So far a preserve of the I-League in the national format, the clash of the Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan has changed its habitat to be a part of the Indian Super League from this season.

This transformation is the result of a metamorphosis in the two teams’ ownership pattern but the change does little to dent the intensity of the rivalry that is almost a century old now. Acknowledged as the biggest and the oldest footballing rivalries in the continent, the Kolkata Derby is certainly going to be a big asset for the country’s top league in terms of popularity. Since the day the ISL dates were announced, the social media is agog with the fans of the two celebrated opponents riling over the possible outcome of the encounter.

The spirit has definitely permeated to the squads preparing for the “big match” which gets underway at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Friday evening.

“It is a massive game not because we are playing ATK Mohun Bagan, it is important to us because it is our first game as a team. It is huge for the fans. It is probably one of the biggest games in India,” says the East Bengal gaffer Robbie Fowler.

“But the important thing is you got to go into them and try to use your head. You got to try and be sensible. In these types of games, the players can't get carried away. You will dive into tackles, you will get too enthusiastic. So in this case, let's try and play sensibly,” says the Liverpool FC legend, who experienced a host of Premier League derbies during his playing days.

Fowler knows that a truncated pre-season will put his side under some pressure but he is quick to add that his side is motivated enough to face any situation. “We have prepared rightly in a short time and are looking to adapt to whatever is in front of us. It is a chance for us to go out there and show everyone what type of team we are. The type of game where we can show our identity and what we are working on, on the training pitch,” Fowler says.

When it comes to the question of fitness and preparation, Fowler says there are small issues but the team is ready. “There are a few niggles and pains but that is something expected and that will be the case throughout the league. Now that the game is upon us we are all ready for that,” he said.

When asked about his feelings about playing the big match in an empty stadium, which is a prerequisite in the protocols set for the bio-secure bubble, Fowler said the best thing is to adapt to the situation. “Ideally we all look for the fans to be backing us. I know there will be a time when fans get back to the ground to support us. Football cannot be thought without fans but right now we know that the fans are right there with us in spirit and we just have to go out there and give our best and not look at the surroundings,” Fowler said. The East Bengal gaffer announced experienced defender Daniel Fox as the captain for the season.

The spirit is quite upbeat in the ATK Mohun Bagan camp, which is now an amalgamation of the ISL and the I-League champions. Spanish head coach, Antonio Lopez Habas, who has two ISL titles to his credit, said both the sides are on an even plane even though his side may have the confidence of winning the opening match against Kerala Blasters.

“Maybe the advantage is with us as we have played the first match and won it. That way it may not be favourable for East Bengal. Again East Bengal can be benefitting from the fact that they are playing their first match,” Habas said on the eve of the big fight.

“We would like to play the match on the day of the match and not one day before it,” Habas was quite guarded in his statement when asked about his team’s shape. The Spanish coach said that it is difficult for any side to be at its best when it is playing after a break of seven months and his team did quite well in making a winning start. “It is natural that the players won’t be perfect after they get on the field after seven months. We need some more time to settle down but overall I am happy with how the team performed. We created chances and that goes to the credit of the team. It proves that there is good coordination in the side,” Habas said.

When led into a comparison of the two opponents, the Spanish coach said it is the balance in the side that is important and not the number of good players. “East Bengal has a lot of good players and I respect them. We also have many good players. The concept in modern football is not about having a lot of good players but it is about building a good team. This really creates the difference between a big team and an average team,” Habas insisted.

Mohun Bagan will be missing Michael Soosairaj, who is likely to be out of the season with an ACL grade 3 injury in his left knee. “It is a disaster for us because Soosairaj is a good player and a good person. The injury is big and I am afraid he may not be playing for the season. But we’ll have to wait and see how he recovers,” Habas said.

Match facts

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Goa