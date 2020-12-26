ISL News ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for SCEB vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 26 December, 2020 13:23 IST Team Sportstar 26 December, 2020 13:23 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 39 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 26, Saturday.Chennaiyin, which finished runners-up last season, possesses a success rate of 38.05 per cent in the league with 43 wins from 113 matches.Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, is yet to win a match and only has two points to its name after six matches.However, the Red and Golds desperately need three points to move from the bottom of the table. Chennaiyin, after the recent 2-1 win over FC Goa, will look to move up at least two places to sixth with a win.Head to Head recordThe two sides will meet for the first time in the ISLStat attackGoals scored in 2019-20 season:Chennaiyin FC: 39SC East Bengal (I-League): 23 ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin looks to extend winning run against winless SC East Bengal Top scorers in 2019-20 season:Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 15Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) - 7Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) - 7Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6 Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 4SC East Bengal (I-League): 2 ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates