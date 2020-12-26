ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in match 39 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 26, Saturday.

Chennaiyin, which finished runners-up last season, possesses a success rate of 38.05 per cent in the league with 43 wins from 113 matches.

Meanwhile, the three-time I-League champion East Bengal, which made its ISL entry this season, is yet to win a match and only has two points to its name after six matches.



However, the Red and Golds desperately need three points to move from the bottom of the table. Chennaiyin, after the recent 2-1 win over FC Goa, will look to move up at least two places to sixth with a win.



Head to Head record

The two sides will meet for the first time in the ISL

Stat attack

Goals scored in 2019-20 season:

Chennaiyin FC: 39

SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin looks to extend winning run against winless SC East Bengal

Top scorers in 2019-20 season:

Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 15

Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) - 7

Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) - 7

Jamie Santos Colado (SCEB) - 6

Marcos Jimenez (SCEB) 6

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 4

SC East Bengal (I-League): 2