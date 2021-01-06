ISL News ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for SCEB vs FCG, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between FC Goa and SC East Bengal Team Sportstar 06 January, 2021 15:28 IST Team Sportstar 06 January, 2021 15:28 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 49 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on January 6, Wednesday.While Goa is featuring in its seventh ISL season, East Bengal is playing in its maiden ISL season. The two-time runner-up, Goa has won 55 matches from 117 appearances in the league with a success rate of 47 per cent. Meanwhile, the 3-time I-League champion, East Bengal has won only one of its eight matches so far in the league. Overall Head To Head - SCEB-FCG (Total: 1 | SCEB:1, FCG:0)The two sides have met once during the 2018 Super Cup. In the semi-final contest on 16 April 2018, the ‘Red and Gold Brigade’ emerged victorious with striker Dudu’s solitary goal being the difference between the two sides.Recent form - SCEB (WDDLD) - 14 points from 9 matches (3rd)SCEB VS OFC - 3-1SCEB VS CFC - 2-2KBFC VS SCEB - 1-1HFC VS SCEB- 3-2SCEB VS JFC - 0-0Recent form - FCG (WWLLW) - 6 points from 8 matches (10th)HFC VS FCG - 1-2JFC VS FCG - 1-2FCG VS CFC - 1-2ATKMB VS FCG - 1-0OFC VS FCG - 0-1STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)Goals scored (last season):SC East Bengal (I-League): 23FC Goa: 46Top scorers for each team last season:SC East Bengal: Marcos Espada, Jaimie Colado - (6)FC Goa: Ferran Corominas (14)Clean sheets:SC East Bengal: 2FC Goa: 5 ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for