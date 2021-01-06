ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 49 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on January 6, Wednesday.

While Goa is featuring in its seventh ISL season, East Bengal is playing in its maiden ISL season.

The two-time runner-up, Goa has won 55 matches from 117 appearances in the league with a success rate of 47 per cent. Meanwhile, the 3-time I-League champion, East Bengal has won only one of its eight matches so far in the league.

Overall Head To Head - SCEB-FCG (Total: 1 | SCEB:1, FCG:0)

The two sides have met once during the 2018 Super Cup. In the semi-final contest on 16 April 2018, the ‘Red and Gold Brigade’ emerged victorious with striker Dudu’s solitary goal being the difference between the two sides.

Recent form - SCEB (WDDLD) - 14 points from 9 matches (3rd)

SCEB VS OFC - 3-1

SCEB VS CFC - 2-2

KBFC VS SCEB - 1-1

HFC VS SCEB- 3-2

SCEB VS JFC - 0-0

Recent form - FCG (WWLLW) - 6 points from 8 matches (10th)

HFC VS FCG - 1-2

JFC VS FCG - 1-2

FCG VS CFC - 1-2

ATKMB VS FCG - 1-0

OFC VS FCG - 0-1

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)

Goals scored (last season):

SC East Bengal (I-League): 23

FC Goa: 46

Top scorers for each team last season:

SC East Bengal: Marcos Espada, Jaimie Colado - (6)

FC Goa: Ferran Corominas (14)

Clean sheets:

SC East Bengal: 2

FC Goa: 5