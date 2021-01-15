ISL 2020-21 Live, SCEB vs KBFC Live Football Score: SC East Bengal battles Kerala Blasters FC

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ISL 2020-21 game between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC in Goa on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES:

6:15 PM: Mumbai City FC striker Adam le Fondre speaks about his impression of the ISL, what prompted him to make the move to Mumbai City FC, competition with Bartholomew Ogbeche and more. (READ)

6:00 PM: Podcast - From Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan's dominance to Carles Cuadrat's sacking at Bengaluru FC, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.

ISL 2020: Points Table

MATCH PREVIEW:

A win can do wonders. After a victory over the highly-rated Jamshedpur FC in its last game four days ago, Kerala Blasters will be a confident lot when it takes on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan on Friday.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna opted for two strikers against Jamshedpur and the move clicked with the attack looking confident. So, will Vicuna continue with that?

“Every game is different, every team we are going to play is different with a different structure and shape. We are looking at the players we have, the team we have and the structure in which we are more confident and try to put the best team possible on the field,” said the Spaniard.

The last time Blasters played East Bengal, on December 20, the two finished 1-1 but now with the two sitting near the bottom (EB 9, Blasters 10) in the 11-team table, they will be desperate for a victory. East Bengal also had a victory, over Bengaluru FC, in its previous game so the match is building up as a tight contest.

Vicuna was not his usual self against Jamshedpur. He looked more animated than ever before and there could be a reason to it. It could all be about mind games.

“I think some days, you are more excited, more in, it also depends on how the other bench is,” he said.

“If the other bench is talking too much, you have to even the force in the benches. It is very important to be aggressive on the field. We are playing not just on the field but off the field too. But it's important that the team performs well, not what we are doing on the bench. It was good that we won the match.”