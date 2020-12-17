ISL 2020-21: Sunil Chhetri becomes 2nd ISL player to bag 50 goal contributions

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri became the second player in Indian Super League's (ISL) short history to complete 50 goal contributions.

His goal against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday was his 42nd in the tournament, while he has 8 assists to his name as well.

Chhetri was the first to react to a Harmanjot Singh Khabra cross from the right flank as he found the back of the net with a 38th minute header to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, former FC Goa striker Ferran Corominas was the first player ever to breach the 50 goal contribution-mark in ISL. He had accumulated 48 goals and 16 assists in 57 appearances before moving to Spanish club Atletico Baleares.

Chhetri has 50 in 80 matches, and Odisha's attacking midfielder Marcelinho is third in the list with 49 (31 goals and 18 assists) from 68 outings.