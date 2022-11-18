ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC fights back to defeat East Bengal

Spaniard substitute Pedro Martin starred with a brace as Odisha pumped in four second-half goals to record a sensational 4-2 fightback win over East Bengal in the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium, here on Friday.

Odisha enhanced its reputation of scoring the most number of goals against EB in the ISL and increased its tally to 12 points even as the season’s first home win eluded the red-and-gold brigade.

The host seized the initiative when it backed its fine build-ups with some neat work near the opposition post.

EB surprised the Odisha defence as a beautiful ball from the centre found an advancing V.Suhair, who took it forward into the box and passed it on to Semboi on his left to complete the formalities.

EB’s quick reaction to grab opportunities fetched another goal 12 minutes later. Suhair, now on the left, pounced on a loose ball, marched into the area and crossed it to Mahesh Singh on his right to tap home the second goal.

Odisha showed better coordination, and Pedro struck twice to silence 17,000-plus EB supporters inside three minutes of the second-half On both occasions, he was ably assisted by Diego Mauricio.

Odisha narrowed EB’s lead as Pedro shot home a diagonal right footer.

The next Odisha goal came when Mauricio headed down a ball in the goalmouth, and Pedro headed in the equalizer to expose EB’s defence.

After EB’s Charalambos Kyriacou was stretchered off due to a head injury, the Juggernauts wrested the lead. Another substitute, Mahwimingthanga Jerry, banked on a precise cross from the left to execute a spectacular header in the 66th minute.

Nandha Kumar scored the fourth goal to practically ensure victory for Odisha over a drained EB.

The result:

East Bengal 2 (Semboi 23, Mahesh 35) lost to Odisha FC 4 (Pedro 47, 48; Jerry 66; Nandha Kumar 76)