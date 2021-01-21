Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ATKMB vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 21 January, 2021 14:05 IST Team Sportstar 21 January, 2021 14:05 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 66 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 0, FCG: 0; Draws: 1)The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season as they played out a goalless draw.Last meeting (CFC 0-0 ATKMB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 29, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Too many chances were wasted throughout the game as it ended in a stalemate. Memo Moura and Lallianzuala Chhangte came closest to breaking the deadlock for Chennaiyin FC but goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja made a string of superb saves to earn a point for ATKMB.Current Position in Table:ATKMB: The Mariners are currently second in the table after 11 games. The side has accumulated 21 points after six wins, three draws and two losses.CFC: Chennaiyin is sixth in the table after 12 games. The side has 15 points with 3 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses.Form Guide:ATKMB (WDWLD)- ATKMB comes into the game on the back of a loss to table topper Mumbai City FC which was followed by a 1-1 against FC Goa in the recent game.CFC(DLDWD)- Chennaiyin is going through a rough spell as it has one win from the past six matches. In the most recent game, its attack was blunted by 10-man SC East Bengal in a 0-0 draw.Podcast: From Carles Cuadrat's departure to NorthEast United's dip in form, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Goals scored 2020/21:ATK Mohun Bagan: 11Chennaiyin FC: 10Read | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC Top scorers 2020/21CFC:3- Esmael Goncalves2- Rahim AliAlso Read | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far ATKMB:6- Roy Krishna2- Manvir SinghTop-rated player- ATKMB:Arindam Bhattacharja - 7.58Matches11Minutes Played990Saves37Clearances15Clean sheets7Saves percentage88.09 Also Read | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning Top-rated player-CFC:Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21Matches7Minutes Played583Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy55.97Interceptions4Average Passes/Game45.43 Clean sheets 2020/21:Chennaiyin FC: 5ATK Mohun Bagan: 7 ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for