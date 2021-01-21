ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 66 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 0, FCG: 0; Draws: 1)

The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season as they played out a goalless draw.

Last meeting (CFC 0-0 ATKMB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 29, 2020 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Too many chances were wasted throughout the game as it ended in a stalemate. Memo Moura and Lallianzuala Chhangte came closest to breaking the deadlock for Chennaiyin FC but goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja made a string of superb saves to earn a point for ATKMB.

Current Position in Table:

ATKMB: The Mariners are currently second in the table after 11 games. The side has accumulated 21 points after six wins, three draws and two losses.

CFC: Chennaiyin is sixth in the table after 12 games. The side has 15 points with 3 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses.

Form Guide:

ATKMB (WDWLD)- ATKMB comes into the game on the back of a loss to table topper Mumbai City FC which was followed by a 1-1 against FC Goa in the recent game.

CFC(DLDWD)- Chennaiyin is going through a rough spell as it has one win from the past six matches. In the most recent game, its attack was blunted by 10-man SC East Bengal in a 0-0 draw.

Goals scored 2020/21:

ATK Mohun Bagan: 11

Chennaiyin FC: 10

Top scorers 2020/21

CFC:

3- Esmael Goncalves

2- Rahim Ali

ATKMB:

6- Roy Krishna

2- Manvir Singh

Top-rated player- ATKMB:

Arindam Bhattacharja - 7.58

Matches 11 Minutes Played 990 Saves 37 Clearances 15 Clean sheets 7 Saves percentage 88.09

Top-rated player-CFC:

Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21

Matches 7 Minutes Played 583 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 55.97 Interceptions 4 Average Passes/Game 45.43

Clean sheets 2020/21:

Chennaiyin FC: 5

ATK Mohun Bagan: 7