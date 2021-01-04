ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 47 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Hyderabad, which debuted last season, possesses a success rate of 15.38 per cent in the league with four wins from 26 matches.

Meanwhile, two-time champion Chennaiyin is third - 43 victories from 115 matches - on the list of match wins with a success rate of 37.39 per cent.

Hyderabad, which began the season with an undefeated run of five matches, lost three matches on the trot and enters the tie against Chennaiyin looking for recovery. Seventh-placed Chennaiyin FC recovered well from two back-to-back losses earlier in the season, to go on a four-match unbeaten run.



Head-to-Head record (Wins - CFC: 2, HFC : 0 | Draw: 0 )

Chennaiyin and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season with Chennaiyin emerging victorious on both ocassions.

STAT ATTACK

Goals scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 5

Hyderabad FC: 2

Top scorers:

Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 3

Marcelinho, Matthew Kilgallon (HFC) - 1

Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) - 1

Clean sheets:

Hyderabad FC: 0

Mumbai City FC: 0

Top scorers of 2019-20:

Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 15

Marcelinho (HFC) - 7

Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) - 7

Bobo (HFC) - 5