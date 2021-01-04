Videos ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for CFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head-to-head record, match stats, match preview updates of Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC. Team Sportstar 04 January, 2021 11:20 IST Team Sportstar 04 January, 2021 11:20 IST Chennaiyin FC (CFC) takes on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 47 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.Hyderabad, which debuted last season, possesses a success rate of 15.38 per cent in the league with four wins from 26 matches.Meanwhile, two-time champion Chennaiyin is third - 43 victories from 115 matches - on the list of match wins with a success rate of 37.39 per cent.Hyderabad, which began the season with an undefeated run of five matches, lost three matches on the trot and enters the tie against Chennaiyin looking for recovery. Seventh-placed Chennaiyin FC recovered well from two back-to-back losses earlier in the season, to go on a four-match unbeaten run.Head-to-Head record (Wins - CFC: 2, HFC : 0 | Draw: 0 )Chennaiyin and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season with Chennaiyin emerging victorious on both ocassions.STAT ATTACKGoals scored:Chennaiyin FC: 5Hyderabad FC: 2Top scorers:Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 3Marcelinho, Matthew Kilgallon (HFC) - 1Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) - 1Clean sheets:Hyderabad FC: 0Mumbai City FC: 0Top scorers of 2019-20:Nerijus Valskis (CFC) - 15Marcelinho (HFC) - 7Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) - 7Bobo (HFC) - 5 ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for