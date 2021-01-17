ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 62 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 1, FCG: 0; Draws: 0)

The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season with ATKMB coming on top.

Last meeting (ATKMB 1-0 FCG)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 16, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. The Gaurs dominated possession throughout but failed to break the deadlock. ATKMB who had far lesser chances on goal eventually took the lead through an 85th-minute penalty by Roy Krishna

Current Position in Table:

FCG: FCG is in the third position in the table. It has five wins from 11 matches and has lost and drawn three apiece.

ATKMB: The Mariners are one ahead of Goa and is currently second in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated 20 points after six wins, two draws and two losses.

Form Guide:

FCG (WDWWL)- After a slow start to the league, Goa has slowly recovered with three wins and a draw in its last five games. FCG won its previous game by thumping Jamshedpur FC on a 3-0 margin.

ATKMB (LWDWW)- ATKMB continues its surge at the top with three wins and a draw in its last five matches. ATKMB, however, was jolted by Mumbai City FC in its last match where it lost 1-0 to the Islanders.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

FC Goa: 0

ATK Mohun Bagan: 1

Top scorers 2020/21

FCG:

9- Igor Angulo

4- Jorge Mendoza

ATKMB:

6- Roy Krishna

2- Manvir Singh

Top-rated player- FCG:

Jorge Mendoza - 7.66

Matches 11 Minutes Played 823 Goals/Assists 4/0 Passing Accuracy 60.32 Interceptions 4 Average Passes/Game 45.36

Top-rated player-ATKMB:

Arindam Bhattacharja - 7.63

Matches 10 Minutes Played 900 Saves 31 Save Percentage 88.57 Clean Sheets 7 Goals Conceded/Game 0.40

Clean sheets 2020/21:

FC Goa: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan: 7