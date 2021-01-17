Videos ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for FCG vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 10:57 IST Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 10:57 IST FC Goa (FCG) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 62 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 1, FCG: 0; Draws: 0)The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season with ATKMB coming on top.Last meeting (ATKMB 1-0 FCG)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 16, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium. The Gaurs dominated possession throughout but failed to break the deadlock. ATKMB who had far lesser chances on goal eventually took the lead through an 85th-minute penalty by Roy KrishnaCurrent Position in Table:FCG: FCG is in the third position in the table. It has five wins from 11 matches and has lost and drawn three apiece.ATKMB: The Mariners are one ahead of Goa and is currently second in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated 20 points after six wins, two draws and two losses.Form Guide:FCG (WDWWL)- After a slow start to the league, Goa has slowly recovered with three wins and a draw in its last five games. FCG won its previous game by thumping Jamshedpur FC on a 3-0 margin.ATKMB (LWDWW)- ATKMB continues its surge at the top with three wins and a draw in its last five matches. ATKMB, however, was jolted by Mumbai City FC in its last match where it lost 1-0 to the Islanders.Podcast: From Carles Cuadrat's departure to NorthEast United's dip in form, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:FC Goa: 0ATK Mohun Bagan: 1Read | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC Top scorers 2020/21FCG:9- Igor Angulo4- Jorge MendozaAlso Read | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far ATKMB:6- Roy Krishna2- Manvir SinghTop-rated player- FCG:Jorge Mendoza - 7.66Matches11Minutes Played823Goals/Assists4/0Passing Accuracy60.32Interceptions4Average Passes/Game45.36 Also Read | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning Top-rated player-ATKMB:Arindam Bhattacharja - 7.63Matches10Minutes Played900Saves31Save Percentage88.57Clean Sheets7Goals Conceded/Game0.40 Clean sheets 2020/21:FC Goa: 2ATK Mohun Bagan: 7 ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for