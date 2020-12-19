Videos ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for FCG vs CFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2020 14:19 IST Team Sportstar 19 December, 2020 14:19 IST FC Goa (FCG) will take on Chennaiyin FC in match 33 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.Both the teams are featuring in their seventh ISL season. Goa is seventh in the ISL table with 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, three points above of Chennaiyin which has one win, 2 draws and 2 losses so far.Goa will look to bounce back from its 1-0 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday, while Chennaiyin FC will look to get on the scoresheet following 0-0 draw against NorthEast United FC on Sunday.Overall head-to-head form ( Wins - CFC: 7, FCG: 9 | Draws: 1)FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have met each other 17 times overall which also include semifinal clashes across three different seasons.Chennaiyin has been successful in all those semis clashes, including a thrilling a two-legged encounter last season which it won 6-5 on aggregate.First meeting:The first meeting between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC took place on October 15, 2014, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The visitor went ahead at half time after two first-half strikes from Balwant Singh and Elano Blumer. Gregory Arnolin pulled one back for Goa in the 66th minute, but Chennaiyin held on to seal a 2-1 win. Stat attack from the fixtureGoals Scored:Chennaiyin FC: 26FC Goa: 39TopscorersFerran Corominas (FCG) 5John Stiven (CFC) 4Joffre Gonzalez (FCG) 3Mourtada Fall (FCG) 3Clean sheets:Chennaiyin FC: 4FC Goa: 3 ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for