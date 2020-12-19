ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Chennaiyin FC in match 33 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Both the teams are featuring in their seventh ISL season. Goa is seventh in the ISL table with 2 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses, three points above of Chennaiyin which has one win, 2 draws and 2 losses so far.

Goa will look to bounce back from its 1-0 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday, while Chennaiyin FC will look to get on the scoresheet following 0-0 draw against NorthEast United FC on Sunday.

Overall head-to-head form ( Wins - CFC: 7, FCG: 9 | Draws: 1)

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have met each other 17 times overall which also include semifinal clashes across three different seasons.

Chennaiyin has been successful in all those semis clashes, including a thrilling a two-legged encounter last season which it won 6-5 on aggregate.

First meeting:

The first meeting between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC took place on October 15, 2014, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The visitor went ahead at half time after two first-half strikes from Balwant Singh and Elano Blumer. Gregory Arnolin pulled one back for Goa in the 66th minute, but Chennaiyin held on to seal a 2-1 win.

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals Scored:

Chennaiyin FC: 26

FC Goa: 39

Topscorers

Ferran Corominas (FCG) 5

John Stiven (CFC) 4

Joffre Gonzalez (FCG) 3

Mourtada Fall (FCG) 3

Clean sheets:

Chennaiyin FC: 4

FC Goa: 3