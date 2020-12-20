ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 34 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 20, Sunday.

Hyderabad, which debuted last season, possesses a success rate of 17.39 per cent in the league with 4 wins from 23 matches.

Meanwhile, current table topper Mumbai City is third highest - 42 victories from 106 matches - on the list of match wins with a success rate of 39.62 per cent.

Hyderabad is yet to lose a match after winning two matches and three matches ending in a draw. Mumbai City, after losing the opening match, won four matches on the trot before playing out a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC.

ISL 2020-21: Table-topper Mumbai City FC ready for unbeaten Hyderabad

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Head to Head record (Wins - Mumbai: 1, Hyderabad: 0 | Draw: 1 )

Mumbai and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season off which Mumbai won the first match and the second one ended in a 1-1 draw.

Stat attack

Goal scored:

Mumbai City FC: 3

Hyderabad FC: 2

ISL 2020-21: Most Indian young players have shown high standards, says Hyderabad FC coach

Top scorers:

Modou Sougou (MCFC) - 2

Marko Stankovic, Bobo (HFC) - 1

Mohamed Larbi (MCFC) - 1



Clean sheets:

Hyderabad FC: 0

Mumbai City FC: 0

Top scorers of 2019-20:

Marcelinho (HFC) - 7

Armine Chermiti (MCFC) - 6

Bobo (HFC) - 5