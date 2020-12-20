Videos ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for HFC vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 20 December, 2020 14:03 IST Team Sportstar 20 December, 2020 14:03 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 34 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on December 20, Sunday.Hyderabad, which debuted last season, possesses a success rate of 17.39 per cent in the league with 4 wins from 23 matches.Meanwhile, current table topper Mumbai City is third highest - 42 victories from 106 matches - on the list of match wins with a success rate of 39.62 per cent.Hyderabad is yet to lose a match after winning two matches and three matches ending in a draw. Mumbai City, after losing the opening match, won four matches on the trot before playing out a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. ISL 2020-21: Table-topper Mumbai City FC ready for unbeaten Hyderabad Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show. Head to Head record (Wins - Mumbai: 1, Hyderabad: 0 | Draw: 1 )Mumbai and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season off which Mumbai won the first match and the second one ended in a 1-1 draw.Stat attackGoal scored:Mumbai City FC: 3Hyderabad FC: 2 ISL 2020-21: Most Indian young players have shown high standards, says Hyderabad FC coach Top scorers:Modou Sougou (MCFC) - 2Marko Stankovic, Bobo (HFC) - 1Mohamed Larbi (MCFC) - 1 Clean sheets:Hyderabad FC: 0Mumbai City FC: 0 Top scorers of 2019-20:Marcelinho (HFC) - 7Armine Chermiti (MCFC) - 6Bobo (HFC) - 5 ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Chennayin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for