Videos ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for CFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 18 January, 2021 11:22 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Chennaiyin FC (JFC) in match 63 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, CFC: 0; Draws: 1)The sides met for the first time in the group stage this season. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.Last meeting (SCEB 2-2 CFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 26, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. Lallianzuala Chhangte put Chennaiyin ahead with a 13th minute goal as it went into the half-time with a slender lead.SCEB went level in the 59th minute through Matti Steinmann's strike, as Rahim Ali restored Chennaiyin's lead with a 64th minute goal. Steinmann was once again on target as he pulled East Bengal level in the 68th minute.Current Position in Table:SCEB: SCEB is at the ninth position in the table. It has two wins from 11 matches and has lost four and drawn five matches.CFC: Chennaiyin is sixth in the table after 11 games. The side has accumulated 14 points after three wins, five draws and three losses.Form Guide:SCEB (DWDWD)- After a poor start to the league, East Bengal has slowly recovered with two wins and three draws in its last five games. SCEB drew its previous game against Kerala Blasters FC 1-1.CFC (DDLDW)- Chennaiyin's form has been patchy at best this season as it suffered a heavy 4-1 loss against Hyderabad FC before scrappy goalless draw against Odisha FC which was followed by a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:SC East Bengal: 2Chennaiyin FC: 2Top scorers 2020/21:SCEB:3- Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann2- Bright EnobakhareCFC:3- Esmael Goncalves2- Rahim AliTop-rated player-SCEB:Bright Enobakhare - 7.79Matches4Minutes Played283Goals/Assists2/1Passing Accuracy66.03Interceptions3Average Passes/Game39.75Top-rated player-CFCRafael Crivellaro - 7.21Matches7Minutes Played583Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy55.97Interceptions4Average Passes/Game45.43 Clean sheets 2020/21:Chennaiyin FC: 4SC East Bengal: 2