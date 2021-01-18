Videos

ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

CFC vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal.

18 January, 2021 11:22 IST
18 January, 2021 11:22 IST

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Chennaiyin FC (JFC) in match 63 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, CFC: 0; Draws: 1)

The sides met for the first time in the group stage this season. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Last meeting (SCEB 2-2 CFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 26, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. Lallianzuala Chhangte put Chennaiyin ahead with a 13th minute goal as it went into the half-time with a slender lead.

SCEB went level in the 59th minute through Matti Steinmann's strike, as Rahim Ali restored Chennaiyin's lead with a 64th minute goal. Steinmann was once again on target as he pulled East Bengal level in the 68th minute.

Current Position in Table:

SCEB: SCEB is at the ninth position in the table. It has two wins from 11 matches and has lost four and drawn five matches.

CFC: Chennaiyin is sixth in the table after 11 games. The side has accumulated 14 points after three wins, five draws and three losses.

Form Guide:

SCEB (DWDWD)- After a poor start to the league, East Bengal has slowly recovered with two wins and three draws in its last five games. SCEB drew its previous game against Kerala Blasters FC 1-1.

CFC (DDLDW)-  Chennaiyin's form has been patchy at best this season as it suffered a heavy 4-1 loss against Hyderabad FC before scrappy goalless draw against Odisha FC which was followed by a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

SC East Bengal: 2

Chennaiyin FC: 2

Top scorers 2020/21:

SCEB:

3- Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann

2- Bright Enobakhare

CFC:

3- Esmael Goncalves

2- Rahim Ali

Top-rated player-SCEB:

Bright Enobakhare - 7.79

Matches4
Minutes Played283
Goals/Assists2/1
Passing Accuracy66.03
Interceptions3
Average Passes/Game39.75


Top-rated player-CFC

Rafael Crivellaro - 7.21

Matches7
Minutes Played583
Goals/Assists1/1
Passing Accuracy55.97
Interceptions4
Average Passes/Game45.43

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

Chennaiyin FC: 4

SC East Bengal: 2

