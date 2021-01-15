Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for SCEB vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal. Team Sportstar 15 January, 2021 10:33 IST Team Sportstar 15 January, 2021 10:33 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (JFC) in match 59 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, KBFC: 0; Draws: 1)The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. Last meeting (KBFC 1-1 SCEB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 20, 2020 at the GMC Stadium. The Blasters were struck with an early blow in the 13th minute from Bakary Kone. SCEB managed to hold the lead for the good share of 90 minutes, only to be denied a win in an injury-time goal from Kerala’s Jeakson Singh as the match ended on a 1-1 scoreline. Current Position in Table:SCEB: SCEB is at the ninth position in the table. It has two wins from 10 matches and has lost and drawn four apiece.KBFC: Kerala is one behind SCEB and is currently 10th in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated nine points after two wins, three draws and five losses.Form Guide:SCEB (WDWDD)- After a poor start to the league, East Bengal has slowly recovered with two wins and three draws in its last five games. SCEB won its previous game against Bengaluru FC on a 1-0 margin.KBFC (WLLWD)- Kerala has had a mixed bag over its last five matches with wins against Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC while losing to Mumbai City FC and bottom-ranked Odisha FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:SC East Bengal: 1Kerala Blasters: 1Top scorers 2020/21:SCEB:3- Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann2- Bright EnobakhareKBFC:5- Jordan Murray2- Gary HooperTop-rated player-SCEB:Matti Steinmann - 7.84Matches10Minutes Played891Goals/Assists3/2Passing Accuracy71.45Interceptions18Average Passes/Game46.6Top-rated player-KBFCVicente Gomez - 7.12Matches9Minutes Played806Goals/Assists1/1Passing Accuracy77.28Interceptions11Average Passes/Game49.89 Clean sheets 2020/21:SC East Bengal: 2Kerala Blasters FC: 2 ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for