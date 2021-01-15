ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (JFC) in match 59 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, KBFC: 0; Draws: 1)

The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Last meeting (KBFC 1-1 SCEB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 20, 2020 at the GMC Stadium. The Blasters were struck with an early blow in the 13th minute from Bakary Kone. SCEB managed to hold the lead for the good share of 90 minutes, only to be denied a win in an injury-time goal from Kerala’s Jeakson Singh as the match ended on a 1-1 scoreline.

Current Position in Table:

SCEB: SCEB is at the ninth position in the table. It has two wins from 10 matches and has lost and drawn four apiece.

KBFC: Kerala is one behind SCEB and is currently 10th in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated nine points after two wins, three draws and five losses.

Form Guide:

SCEB (WDWDD)- After a poor start to the league, East Bengal has slowly recovered with two wins and three draws in its last five games. SCEB won its previous game against Bengaluru FC on a 1-0 margin.

KBFC (WLLWD)- Kerala has had a mixed bag over its last five matches with wins against Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC while losing to Mumbai City FC and bottom-ranked Odisha FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

SC East Bengal: 1

Kerala Blasters: 1

Top scorers 2020/21:

SCEB:

3- Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann

2- Bright Enobakhare

KBFC:

5- Jordan Murray

2- Gary Hooper

Top-rated player-SCEB:

Matti Steinmann - 7.84

Matches 10 Minutes Played 891 Goals/Assists 3/2 Passing Accuracy 71.45 Interceptions 18 Average Passes/Game 46.6



Top-rated player-KBFC

Vicente Gomez - 7.12

Matches 9 Minutes Played 806 Goals/Assists 1/1 Passing Accuracy 77.28 Interceptions 11 Average Passes/Game 49.89

Clean sheets 2020/21:

SC East Bengal: 2

Kerala Blasters FC: 2