Videos ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for NEUFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC. Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 10:50 IST Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) match 61 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on January 17, Sunday.Overall Head To Head - NEUFC-BFC (Total: 7 | Wins - JFC: 2 ; NEUFC: 0; Draws: 5)Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC have squared off seven times in the ISL, with the Jamshedpur outfit dominating the battle with two wins. Interestingly, all the other five encounters ended in a draw as NorthEast is yet to win this fixture.Last meeting (NEUFC 0-1 JFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 18, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. JFC bagged all three points after clinching the contest 1-0. The first half saw no goals but Jamshedpur's Aniket Jadhav scored just eight minutes after resumption. With a higher possession percentage, 53, and a better passing accuracy, 59 per cent, JFC bagged the win.Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)NEUFC VS JFC: 0-1NEUFC VS JFC: 3-3JFC VS NEUFC: 1-1JFC VS NEUFC: 0-0NEUFC VS JFC: 1-1 Current Position in Table:JFC- 7th- Jamshedpur is currently seventh in the points table after suffering 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Goa in its previous encounter. So far, JFC has 13 points from 11 games, including three wins and four draws and defeats each.NEUFC -8th: The Highlanders are right below their opposition at 8th. The team has 12 points from 11 matches, including two wins and six draws and three defeats.Podcast: From Carles Cuadrat's departure to NorthEast United's dip in form, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Form Guide:JFC (LLWLW)- Jamshedpur FC has lost three of its last five, while winning the other two.NEUFC (DLLDL)- NorthEast United is winless in its last five matches, having lost three and drawn two games. Read | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Jamshedpur FC: 7NorthEast United FC: 5 Also Read | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far Top 3 scorers-JFC:8 goals- Nerijus Valskis3 goals- Stephen Eze1 goal- Aniket Jadhav Top 3 scorers-NEUFC:3 goals- Kwesi Appiah3 goals- Luis Machado2 goals- Idrissa SyllaAlso Read | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning Top-rated player-JFC:Nerijus Valskis- 7.73Matches11Minutes Played990Goals/Assists8/0Passing Accuracy51.02Interceptions1Average Passes/Game22.09 Top-rated player-NEUFC:Benjamin Lambot- 7.08Matches11Minutes Played990Goals/Assists2/0Passing Accuracy73.05Interceptions21Average Passes/Game32.73 Clean sheets:Jamshedpur FC: 3NorthEast United FC: 2 Red CardsJamshedpur FC: 2NorthEast United FC: 1 ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.