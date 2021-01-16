ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 60 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - MCFC: 2, HFC: 0; Draws: 1)

Mumbai and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season off which Mumbai won the first match and the second one ended in a 1-1 draw.

Last meeting (HFC 0-2 MCFC)

Mumbai dominated early chances and went ahead in the 39th minute despite Hyderabad threatening on few ocassions early in the first half. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's volley, following a superb move from Ahmed Jahouh and Bipin Singh, was sublime as Mumbai went ahead. Hyderabad seemed to be short on energy in the second half as it rarely threatened which allowed Mumbai to push for the second goal. Adam Le Fondre found the net in the 59th minute with a calm finish to double Mumbai's lead and hold on to the result.



Recent Head-to-Head form

HFC vs MCFC: 0-2

HFC vs MCFC: 1-1

MCFC vs HFC: 2-0

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the table on 25 points winning 8 matches out of 10 so far. It has one loss and one draw.

HFC: Hyderabad is currently fourth in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated 15 points after four wins, three draws and three losses.

Form Guide:

MCFC (DWWWW)- After suffering a 1-0 loss to NorthEast United FC in the first match, Mumbai has not lost a single game and is on a four-match win streak. It arrives into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

HFC (LLLWW)- Hyderabad's form nose dived after going five game undefeated as it lost three on trot. However, Manuel Marquez's side turned things around with a 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC which was followed by a 4-2 win over NorthEast United.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

Mumbai City FC: 5

Hyderabad FC: 2

Top scorers-MCFC:

2 goals - Modou Sogou

1 goal - Vignesh Dakshnimurthy

1 goal - Mohamed Larbi

1 goal - Adam Le Fondre

Top scorers-HFC:

1 goal- Bobo

1 goal - Marko Stankovic

Top-rated player-MCFC:

Hugo Boumous - 7.88

Matches 8 Minutes Played 684 Goals/Assists 1/5 Passing Accuracy 76.1 Interceptions 5 Average Passes/Game 59.13

Top-rated player-HFC:

Halicharan Narzary - 7.74

Matches 10 Minutes Played 884 Goals/Assists 3/0 Passing Accuracy 62.71 Interceptions 24 Average Passes/Game 34.6

Clean sheets:

Mumbai City FC: 2

Hyderabad FC: 0