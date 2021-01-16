Videos ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for MCFC vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 H2H record, match stats, match preview and updates of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC. Team Sportstar 16 January, 2021 12:02 IST Team Sportstar 16 January, 2021 12:02 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 60 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - MCFC: 2, HFC: 0; Draws: 1)Mumbai and Hyderabad faced off twice in the league stage last season off which Mumbai won the first match and the second one ended in a 1-1 draw.Last meeting (HFC 0-2 MCFC)Mumbai dominated early chances and went ahead in the 39th minute despite Hyderabad threatening on few ocassions early in the first half. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's volley, following a superb move from Ahmed Jahouh and Bipin Singh, was sublime as Mumbai went ahead. Hyderabad seemed to be short on energy in the second half as it rarely threatened which allowed Mumbai to push for the second goal. Adam Le Fondre found the net in the 59th minute with a calm finish to double Mumbai's lead and hold on to the result.Recent Head-to-Head formHFC vs MCFC: 0-2HFC vs MCFC: 1-1MCFC vs HFC: 2-0READ | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning Current Position in Table:MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the table on 25 points winning 8 matches out of 10 so far. It has one loss and one draw.HFC: Hyderabad is currently fourth in the table after 10 games. The side has accumulated 15 points after four wins, three draws and three losses.Form Guide:MCFC (DWWWW)- After suffering a 1-0 loss to NorthEast United FC in the first match, Mumbai has not lost a single game and is on a four-match win streak. It arrives into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.HFC (LLLWW)- Hyderabad's form nose dived after going five game undefeated as it lost three on trot. However, Manuel Marquez's side turned things around with a 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC which was followed by a 4-2 win over NorthEast United.ALSO READ | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Mumbai City FC: 5Hyderabad FC: 2ALSO READ: ISL 2020-21: Meet Bengaluru FC's all-weather player, Harmanjot Khabra Top scorers-MCFC:2 goals - Modou Sogou1 goal - Vignesh Dakshnimurthy1 goal - Mohamed Larbi1 goal - Adam Le FondreTop scorers-HFC:1 goal- Bobo1 goal - Marko StankovicALSO READ | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC Top-rated player-MCFC:Hugo Boumous - 7.88Matches8Minutes Played684Goals/Assists1/5Passing Accuracy76.1Interceptions5Average Passes/Game59.13 Top-rated player-HFC:Halicharan Narzary - 7.74Matches10Minutes Played884Goals/Assists3/0Passing Accuracy62.71Interceptions24Average Passes/Game34.6 Clean sheets:Mumbai City FC: 2Hyderabad FC: 0ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for