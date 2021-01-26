Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for NEUFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between NorthEast United FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 26 January, 2021 17:08 IST Team Sportstar 26 January, 2021 17:08 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 72 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 1, NEUFC: 0; Draws: 0)The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season as ATKMB emerged victorious by a margin on 2-0.Follow: NEUFC vs ATKMB LIVE CoverageLast meeting (ATKMB 2-0 NEUFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 3, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Both team were unable to break the deadlock despite multiple chances in the first half. Roy Krishna headed ATKMB's opener in the 50th minute from a set piece and in the 57th minute Sandesh Jhingan's header came off V.P. Suhair's boot to double its lead.Current Position in Table:ATKMB: The Mariners are currently second in the table after 12 games. The side has accumulated 24 points after seven wins, three draws and two losses.NEUFC: NorthEast United is sixth in the table after 12 games. The side has 15 points with 3 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses.Form Guide:ATKMB (DWLDW)- ATKMB comes into the game on the back of a scrappy 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC after suffering with lacklustre performances in the two games prior to it.NEUFC(DLDWD)- NorthEast seemed to have recovered from torrid form with a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC which was followed by a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC.Podcast: From Carles Cuadrat's departure to NorthEast United's dip in form, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Goals scored 2020/21:ATK Mohun Bagan: 12NorthEast United FC: 15Read | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC Top scorers 2020/21ATKMB:6- Roy Krishna2- David Williams, Manvir SinghAlso Read | Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far NEUFC:3- Kwesi Appiah3- Luis Machado2 - Benjamin Lambot, Idrissa SyllaTop-rated player- ATKMB:Arindam Bhattacharja - 7.63Matches12Minutes Played1080Saves37Clearances19Clean sheets8Saves percentage88.09 Also Read | ISL 2020-21: No new coach bounce for Bengaluru FC, but Moosa offers path for a new beginning Top-rated player-NEUFC:Benjamin Lambot - 7.08Matches11Minutes Played990Goals/Assists2/0Tackles22Interceptions21Clearances51Blocks21 Clean sheets 2020/21:NorthEast United FC: 3ATK Mohun Bagan: 8 ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for