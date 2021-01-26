ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 72 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - ATKMB: 1, NEUFC: 0; Draws: 0)

The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season as ATKMB emerged victorious by a margin on 2-0.

Last meeting (ATKMB 2-0 NEUFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 3, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Both team were unable to break the deadlock despite multiple chances in the first half. Roy Krishna headed ATKMB's opener in the 50th minute from a set piece and in the 57th minute Sandesh Jhingan's header came off V.P. Suhair's boot to double its lead.

Current Position in Table:

ATKMB: The Mariners are currently second in the table after 12 games. The side has accumulated 24 points after seven wins, three draws and two losses.

NEUFC: NorthEast United is sixth in the table after 12 games. The side has 15 points with 3 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses.

Form Guide:

ATKMB (DWLDW)- ATKMB comes into the game on the back of a scrappy 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC after suffering with lacklustre performances in the two games prior to it.

NEUFC(DLDWD)- NorthEast seemed to have recovered from torrid form with a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC which was followed by a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC.

Goals scored 2020/21:

ATK Mohun Bagan: 12

NorthEast United FC: 15

Top scorers 2020/21

ATKMB:

6- Roy Krishna

2- David Williams, Manvir Singh

NEUFC:

3- Kwesi Appiah

3- Luis Machado

2 - Benjamin Lambot, Idrissa Sylla

Top-rated player- ATKMB:

Arindam Bhattacharja - 7.63

Matches 12 Minutes Played 1080 Saves 37 Clearances 19 Clean sheets 8 Saves percentage 88.09

Top-rated player-NEUFC:

Benjamin Lambot - 7.08

Matches 11 Minutes Played 990 Goals/Assists 2/0 Tackles 22 Interceptions 21 Clearances 51 Blocks 21

Clean sheets 2020/21:

NorthEast United FC: 3

ATK Mohun Bagan: 8