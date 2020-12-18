ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 32 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on December 18, Friday

NEUFC is featuring in its seventh season, while Jamshedpur FC is playing its fourth ISL season. During the regular season, JFC has registered 18 wins from 59 matches at a success rate of 34 per cent. On the other hand, NEUFC has registered 29 wins from 104 matches at a success rate of 27.8 per cent.

Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 6 | Wins - NEUFC: 0 - JFC: 1| Draws: 5)

NEUFC and JFC faced off six during the league stage in the 2019-20 season and five of those meeting have ended in a draw. The only win so far in this fixture belongs to Jamshedpur.

First meeting (NEUFC-JFC)

The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on November 18, 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The game ended 0-0 with Jamshedpur finishing with 10 men. Andrey Bikey was sent off in the 77th minute. The match witnessed a total of 26 shots, 16 from the host as opposed to JFC's 10. NEUFC also dominated the possession with 64 per cent.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

NEUFC VS JFC: 3-3

JFC VS NEUFC: 1-1

JFC VS NEUFC: 0-0

NEUFC VS JFC: 1-1

JFC VS NEUFC: 1-0

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

NorthEast United FC: 5

Jamshedpur FC: 6

Top goal scorers:

2 goals - Farukh Choudhary (JFC)

Top scorers for each team last season:

NorthEast United FC: Asamoah Gyan (4)

Jamshedpur FC: Sergio Castel (7)

Clean sheets:

NorthEast United FC: 2

Jamshedpur FC: 3

Red Cards:

NorthEast United FC: 1

Jamshedpur FC: 2