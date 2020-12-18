Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for JFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC. Team Sportstar 18 December, 2020 15:40 IST Team Sportstar 18 December, 2020 15:40 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 32 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on December 18, FridayNEUFC is featuring in its seventh season, while Jamshedpur FC is playing its fourth ISL season. During the regular season, JFC has registered 18 wins from 59 matches at a success rate of 34 per cent. On the other hand, NEUFC has registered 29 wins from 104 matches at a success rate of 27.8 per cent.Overall Head-to-head form (Total: 6 | Wins - NEUFC: 0 - JFC: 1| Draws: 5)NEUFC and JFC faced off six during the league stage in the 2019-20 season and five of those meeting have ended in a draw. The only win so far in this fixture belongs to Jamshedpur. First meeting (NEUFC-JFC)The first-ever contest between the two sides took place on November 18, 2017 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The game ended 0-0 with Jamshedpur finishing with 10 men. Andrey Bikey was sent off in the 77th minute. The match witnessed a total of 26 shots, 16 from the host as opposed to JFC's 10. NEUFC also dominated the possession with 64 per cent. Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)NEUFC VS JFC: 3-3JFC VS NEUFC: 1-1JFC VS NEUFC: 0-0NEUFC VS JFC: 1-1JFC VS NEUFC: 1-0STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:NorthEast United FC: 5Jamshedpur FC: 6Top goal scorers:2 goals - Farukh Choudhary (JFC)Top scorers for each team last season:NorthEast United FC: Asamoah Gyan (4)Jamshedpur FC: Sergio Castel (7)Clean sheets:NorthEast United FC: 2Jamshedpur FC: 3Red Cards:NorthEast United FC: 1Jamshedpur FC: 2 ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head record, match stats updates ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC - head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Preview