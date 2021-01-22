ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 67 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, MCFC: 1; Draws: 0)

The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season with MCFC coming on top.

Last meeting (MCFC 3-0 SCEB)

The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 1, 2020 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa. In a one-sided affair, the Islanders thumped East Bengal in a 3-0 margin with a double from Adam le Fondre and a third goal from Hernan Santana.

Current Position in Table:

SCEB: SCEB is in the 10th position in the table. It has two wins from 12 matches and has drawn six while losing on four occasions.

MCFC: The Islanders are at the top of the table with 26 points from 11 matches. Mumbai has won eight matches while drawing two and losing one match.

Form Guide:

SCEB (DDWDW)- After a slow start to the league, SCEB is slowly recovering by avoiding defeats in its last five matches. Its previous game ended in a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC.

MCFC (DWWWW)- Table-topper Mumbai is continuing its fine run with four wins and a draw in its last five encounters. MCFC too played out a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in its previous match.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored:

SC East Bengal: 0

Mumbai City FC: 3

Top scorers 2020/21

SCEB:

3- Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma

MCFC:

6- Adam le Fondre

4- Bartholomew Ogbeche

Top-rated player- SCEB:

Matti Steinmann - 7.66

Matches 11 Minutes Played 962 Goals/Assists 3/2 Passing Accuracy 72.35 Interceptions 19 Average Passes/Game 46.36

Top-rated player-MCFC:

Hugo Boumous - 7.88

Matches 8 Minutes Played 684 Goals/Assists 1/5 Passing Accuracy 76.1 Interceptions 5 Average Passes/Game 59.13

Clean sheets 2020/21:

SCEB: 3

MCFC: 7