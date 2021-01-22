Videos ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for SCEB vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC. Team Sportstar 22 January, 2021 09:42 IST Team Sportstar 22 January, 2021 09:42 IST SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 67 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, MCFC: 1; Draws: 0)The sides met for the first time in the first leg of this season with MCFC coming on top.Last meeting (MCFC 3-0 SCEB)The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 1, 2020 at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa. In a one-sided affair, the Islanders thumped East Bengal in a 3-0 margin with a double from Adam le Fondre and a third goal from Hernan Santana.Current Position in Table:SCEB: SCEB is in the 10th position in the table. It has two wins from 12 matches and has drawn six while losing on four occasions.MCFC: The Islanders are at the top of the table with 26 points from 11 matches. Mumbai has won eight matches while drawing two and losing one match. READ | ISL 2020-21 preview: Resurgent SC East Bengal takes on consistent Mumbai City Form Guide:SCEB (DDWDW)- After a slow start to the league, SCEB is slowly recovering by avoiding defeats in its last five matches. Its previous game ended in a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC.MCFC (DWWWW)- Table-topper Mumbai is continuing its fine run with four wins and a draw in its last five encounters. MCFC too played out a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC in its previous match.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:SC East Bengal: 0Mumbai City FC: 3ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: Last-gasp Williams header takes ATK Mohun Bagan past Chennaiyin Top scorers 2020/21SCEB:3- Matti Steinmann, Jacques MaghomaMCFC:6- Adam le Fondre4- Bartholomew OgbecheALSO READ | Till results do us part: Youngest ISL coach Gerard Nus' rocky ride with NEUFC Top-rated player- SCEB:Matti Steinmann - 7.66Matches11Minutes Played962Goals/Assists3/2Passing Accuracy72.35Interceptions19Average Passes/Game46.36 Top-rated player-MCFC:Hugo Boumous - 7.88Matches8Minutes Played684Goals/Assists1/5Passing Accuracy76.1Interceptions5Average Passes/Game59.13 Clean sheets 2020/21:SCEB: 3MCFC: 7 ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for