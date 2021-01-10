ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for KBFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC. Team Sportstar 10 January, 2021 12:53 IST Kerala heads into the match on the back of a 2-4 loss to Odisha FC while Jamshedpur beat Bengaluru FC in its previous game. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar 10 January, 2021 12:53 IST Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 54 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on January 10, Sunday.While Kerala is featuring in its seventh ISL season, Jamshedpur is playing in its fourth ISL season. The two-time runner-up, Blasters has won 30 matches from 111 appearances in the league with a success rate of 27.02 per cent. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur has won 20 of its 63 matches in the league with a win percentage of 31.74Kerala heads into the match on the back of a 2-4 loss to Odisha FC while Jamshedpur beat Bengaluru FC in its previous game. The Blasters have a solitary win this season from nine matches. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, has three matches from nine appearances.Overall Head To Head - JFC-KBFC (Total: 6 | JFC:2, KBFC:0, Draw: 4)Jamshedpur has comfortably dominated the fixture with two wins and not conceding a loss to the Blasters in their 6 meetings so far in the ISL.First meeting (KBFC 0-0 JFC)Kerala and Jamshedpur clashed for the first time in the league on November 24, 2017 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. In an evenly poised contest, both sides hinted to take the lead but failed. However, the Yellow Army were saved by their goalkeeper Paul Rachubka whose spectacular saves held the scoreline to a goalless affair.Head To Head Results:JFC 3-2 KBFCKBFC 2-2 JFCKBFC 1-1 JFCJFC 2-2 KBFCJFC 1-1 KBFCKBFC 0-0 JFCSTAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)Goals scored:Jamshedpur FC: 9Kerala Blasters FC: 8Top scorers:2- Raphael Messi Bouli (KBFC)2- CK Vineeth (1-JFC, 1-KBFC)Clean sheets:Kerala Blasters FC: 1Jamshedpur FC: 1 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos