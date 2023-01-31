Kerala Blasters announced the deadline day signing of midfielder Danish Farooq from fellow Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Srinagar-born player, who joined Bengaluru from I-League side Real Kashmir in 2021 and made 27 appearances for the Blues, joins on a 3.5-year contract.

𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙮 𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙍𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 🔥



The club is delighted to announce the arrival of Danish Farooq from Bengaluru FC. He signs a 3.5-year contract which will keep him at the club till 2026.#WelcomeDanish#ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം#KBFC#KeralaBlasterspic.twitter.com/kb7BpjmDkU — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) January 31, 2023

Danish, who is capable of playing in various midfield positions, made his national team debut in 2022, in an international friendly against Bahrain.

Danish started his youth career with J&K Bank Football Academy, representing them across all age groups.

Club Director, Karolis Skinkys said, “Danish was one of the key targets from the last season when we saw him in the context of Hero ISL. He has that Playing style, passion, and quality that Kerala Blasters need. I’m happy that we were able to finalize this transfer and reinforce our team at a crucial moment this season.”

“I am really excited to join Kerala Blasters. The atmosphere at Kochi is absolutely electric, I can’t wait to wear the famous yellow jersey and give my best for the team” said an elated Danish Farooq upon signing with his new club.