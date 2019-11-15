Kerala Blasters launches grassroots initiative in Kerala

Kerala Blasters has announced the launch of its grassroots and youth development initiative in Kerala. The 'KBFC Young Blasters Program', organised and coordinated by the club, has been conceptualised to develop football talent in the State.

The programme will operate on three segments — KBFC Young Blasters Football Schools, KBFC Young Blasters Affiliated Academy and KBFC Young Blasters Football Centres.

In the first two categories, all technical support will be provided by the club to the partner schools and affiliated academies. Training ready grounds and enrolments will be managed by the schools and academies. The club will also be providing special training to the physical education teachers as per requirements of the school.

The Young Blasters Football Centres will be “high-performance areas,” according to a communique issued by the club. The first one will be launched in the city of Kochi on November 17.

Commenting on the program, Nikhil Bhardwaj, owner, Kerala Blasters FC, said: “While we are proud to have fielded six local players for the first time in the [Indian Super League] this year on the pitch, it is our vision to continue nurturing football in Kerala and contribute to its growth. KBFC Young Blasters will pave the way for many such talents in the future.”

The club has also invited coaches to be part of its programme.