ISL 2020-21: Ritwik Kumar Das joins Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC has announced the signing of 23-year-old midfielder Ritwik Kumar Das for Indian Super League 2020-21 season.

The winger, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, will be joining the club from Real Kashmir FC.

Hailing from Burnpur, a small town in West Bengal, Ritwik was part of the Mohun Bagan Academy before starting his professional career with Calcutta Customs in the CFL First Division. He then went on to play for Kalighat MS in the Calcutta Premier Division Group B before being picked up by the Snow Leopards for the I-League. He made his I-League debut on December 2018 and has since then impressed with his pace and ability on the ball.

“I feel blessed to be signing for one of the biggest football clubs in India and to debut in the ISL. This is an important turning point in my professional career. KBFC has a very passionate fan base and I can’t wait to play in front of them,” said Ritwik.

“This is a great chance for him to build his footballing career. I hope he puts in his best efforts and showcases maximum passion for the team. Kerala Blasters has always focussed on identifying and developing young talents,”Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC, welcomed the youngster.