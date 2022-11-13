ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23: Live streaming info, When, where to watch; Predicted XI

Both the teams come into the match following a win after a loss in the match before and Kerala Blasters, sitting seventh in the table will look for a win to climb up in ISL 2022-23.

Team Sportstar
13 November, 2022 08:45 IST
13 November, 2022 08:45 IST
Kerala Blasters during a practice session in Kochi on Saturday.

Kerala Blasters during a practice session in Kochi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat/The Hindu

Both the teams come into the match following a win after a loss in the match before and Kerala Blasters, sitting seventh in the table will look for a win to climb up in ISL 2022-23.

LIVE UPDATES

Coming back as it did after three straight losses, the Kerala Blasters’ win over the lowly NorthEast United in the last game is certainly a morale-booster, but the Kochi boys could face the harsh realities of the Indian Super League when they play a confident FC Goa  at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The Blasters are on the seventh rung with six points from five games in the 11-team table while Goa is on the third with nine points having won three of its four matches. But the stat that should worry Blasters more is that they have conceded 10 goals while Goa has let in just two.

“We are facing one of the league’s best teams, a team which always likes to keep possession, likes to be tough in duels, it will be an interesting team to play,” said Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters head coach on Saturday.

“Our games are always interesting because they can go both ways. We are a team that wants to attack, wants to press high, we want to have a certain style. The match will be more of a character game where both teams will have to control their emotions in certain moments of the game. The team that keeps these emotions under control will win this game.”

Meanwhile, Goa head coach Carlos Pena feels playing the Blasters will not be easy.

“We’re going to play with full confidence but the match is going to be the toughest of all we have played till now,” he said.

Predicted XI
Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Sandeep Singh; Rahul KP, Puitea, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna; Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos.
FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling; Edu Bedia, Ayush Chhetri; Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui; Alvaro Vazquez.
Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where will the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL match kick-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.
Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match?
The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match?
Viewers can live stream the Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa ISL match on Disney+Hotstar OTT platform.
**Details only for Indian viewers**

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

ISL 2022-23: ‘Women. Life. Freedom,’ Vafa Hakhamaneshi’s message after scoring for CFC vs EB

ISL 2022-23, highlights: Brison Fernandes scores maiden goal in FC Goa’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us