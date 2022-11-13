Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2022-23: Live streaming info, When, where to watch; Predicted XI

LIVE UPDATES

Coming back as it did after three straight losses, the Kerala Blasters’ win over the lowly NorthEast United in the last game is certainly a morale-booster, but the Kochi boys could face the harsh realities of the Indian Super League when they play a confident FC Goa at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The Blasters are on the seventh rung with six points from five games in the 11-team table while Goa is on the third with nine points having won three of its four matches. But the stat that should worry Blasters more is that they have conceded 10 goals while Goa has let in just two.

“We are facing one of the league’s best teams, a team which always likes to keep possession, likes to be tough in duels, it will be an interesting team to play,” said Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters head coach on Saturday.

“Our games are always interesting because they can go both ways. We are a team that wants to attack, wants to press high, we want to have a certain style. The match will be more of a character game where both teams will have to control their emotions in certain moments of the game. The team that keeps these emotions under control will win this game.”

Meanwhile, Goa head coach Carlos Pena feels playing the Blasters will not be easy.

“We’re going to play with full confidence but the match is going to be the toughest of all we have played till now,” he said.

Predicted XI Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Harmanjot Khabra, Victor Mongil, Marko Leskovic, Sandeep Singh; Rahul KP, Puitea, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna; Sahal Abdul Samad, Dimitrios Diamantakos. FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling; Edu Bedia, Ayush Chhetri; Iker Guarrotxena, Brandon Fernandes, Noah Sadaoui; Alvaro Vazquez.