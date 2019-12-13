ISL 2019: Messi saves the blushes for Kerala Blasters

Messi Bouli's brace saved Kerala Blasters the blushes as it came back from a two-goal arrears to draw the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Jamshedpur FC 2-2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Friday.

Messi struck in the 75th and 87th (penalty) minutes to salvage a valuable point for the home side.

Former Kerala Blasters star C.K. Vineeth seemed to have sealed the contest when he scored from close in the 71st minute. But Messi and Kerala Blasters turned the contest on its head with aggressive play in the second half.

After a passive first half in which the home side fell behind a Piti penalty in the 38th minute, Kerala Blasters came out with its guns blazing in the second half.

The opening goal from Jamshedpur came through an poor clearance from Seityasen Singh who gave away a needless corner. The ball was harmlessly floated in to the Blasters half and Vlatko Drobarvo tripped Tiri from behind -- the result of which was a penalty converted by Piti.

Blasters played with with more fluency in the second half but Messi flunked a chance early. However, Vineeth scored against run of play in the 71st minute, drilling a low shot into the far post from a fine cross from Farukh Choudhary.

Messi reduced the margin as he headed in a fine cross from Sahal Abdul Samad from the right flank.

The goal pepped up Kerala Blasters which attacked with verve, and a fine move from the right flank resulted in the second goal. Setiyasen Singh moved up into the box and was brought down by Robin Gurung. Messi sent Subrata Paul the wrong way for the equaliser.

The draw took Blasters to seven points and to seventh place while Jamshedpur moved to third with 13 points.