ISL 2022-23, Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: Live streaming info, head-to-head, predicted XI, form guide

After a two-year absence, the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) makes its way back to Bhubaneswar when Odisha FC hosts Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Due to their recent losses, both teams entering this encounter will be desperate for points.

The most recent match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters resulted in a dramatic 4-4 draw.

The hosts are hungry to improve on their outstanding home record and defeat the Blasters. However, the Juggernauts, who have only prevailed in one of their previous six encounters with them, will find it anything but easy.

PREDICTED 11 Odisha FC: Amrinder (GK); Shubham, Osama, Delgado, Panwar; Fernandes, Crespo, Vanmalsawma; Mawihmingthanga (C), Mauricio, Nandhakumar Kerala Blasters FC: Gill (GK); Khabra, Hormipam, Leskovic, Carneiro (C); Sahal , Jeakson, Puitea, Luna; Diamantakos, Kaliuzhnyi

“We are happy to be back home, playing at the Kalinga Stadium again. We have good memories here and all the players are excited to perform well tomorrow,” said head coach Josep Gombau.

“We hope fans come in numbers to see the game and I hope we start with a win at home,” he added.

Striker Diego Mauricio has scored five goals in three games against Kerala Blasters in his Hero ISL career so far.

Kerala Blasters’s Ivan Kaliuzhnyi leads the golden boot race with three goals, alongside ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos. The Ukrainian has gelled well with Sahal Samad down the right flank.

“Sunday’s match we will experience the away atmosphere after two years. It will be a new experience for many of our players. We expect Odisha FC to be strong and aggressive,” said head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

“As a team, we always want to be prepared and aggressive ourselves. We want to show our quality because the boys want to compete and show that we are capable of winning games,” he added.

HEAD TO HEAD GAMES PLAYED - 6 KERALA BLASTERS WINS - 2 ODISHA FC WINS - 1 DRAWS - 3

Where will Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters be played?

The Indian Super League fixture Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

The match between Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters is scheduled for a 7:30 pm kick-off IST on October 23, 2022.

Where can I watch Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters?

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters will be aired on the Star Network.

Where can I live stream Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters?

The ISL fixture – Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters – will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.