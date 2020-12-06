ISL 2020-21 Live, KBFC vs FCG Live Score: Brandon in Goa XI, Rahul KP starts Kerala Blasters

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's ISL LIVE blog of the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match.

6.30 pm: TEAM NEWS

FC Goa XI

Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Saviour Gama;Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues; Jorge Mendoza, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes; Igor Angulo.

Kerala Blasters FC XI

Albino Gomes (GK); Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Rohit Kumar; Rahul KP, Nongdamba Naorem, Facundo Pereyra; Gary Hooper

----------

Here's how the two teams could line-up.

FC Goa XI predicted (4-3-3)

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aibanbha Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Mendoza, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.

Kerala Blasters FC predicted XI (4-3-3)

Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Rohit Kumar, Jeakson Singh, Seityasen Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra.

MATCH PREVIEW

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be hungry for their first win of the Indian Super League campaign when they meet at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Goa and Kerala, eighth and ninth on the points table respectively, have only managed two draws in their three outings thus far.

Goa holds a better record against Kerala, having notched up five victories and a draw when the sides have met in the last three seasons.

Kerala faces a big setback as captain Sergio Cidoncha is likely to sit out for a lengthy period due to an ankle injury. Goa has squad concerns of its own, with influential midfielder Alberto Noguera forced to miss this fixture through suspension.

On the field, Kerala has struggled in the final third, having scored only two goals this season. Goa, on the other hand, is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Goa coach Juan Ferrando is understandably none too pleased with the performances. “Am I happy about the situation at the moment? No - two points from three games is not something to be happy about. Is there pressure? There is pressure every day in life, whether it be in a game or a training session. But there are many positives to take from the games we have played. I would have been more worried if we were being overwhelmed in games, or if the defence was a disaster, or if we were not able to create opportunities at all,” Ferrando said on Saturday.

Like Goa, Kerala relies on keeping possession, even if this has not translated to victories yet. Coach Kibu Vicuna expects an exciting affair. “It's true we have more similarities with FC Goa because of a similar style of play. Both teams are going to go for three points. Both teams want possession and want to create chances,” Vicuna said.

ISL 2020-21 points table

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL got underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa on November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a league and playoff format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.