ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2022-23 HIGHLIGHTS: Bipin’s late strike, Sarangi own goal hands MCFC 2-0 win over OFC

Team Sportstar
15 October, 2022 18:54 IST
Subham Sarangi’s own goal put Mumbai City FC in the lead.

Subham Sarangi’s own goal put Mumbai City FC in the lead. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC HIGHLIGHTS: Get the commentary, updates, team news and highlights of the ISL clash between MCFC and OFC happening at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s highlightsof the Indian Super League clash between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC happening at the Mumbai Football Arena.

LINE-UPS!
Mumbai City FC (4-3-3): Phurba Lachenpa(GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Alberto Noguera, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.
Odisha FC (4-3-3): Amarinder, Delgado, Osama Malik, Diego, Raynier, Nandha, Shubham, Jerry, Saul Crespo, Sahil, Isaac
Head-to-head
Total matches: 6
Mumbai City FC: 3
Odisha FC: 3

PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC will be hoping to return to winning ways when it plays its home game against Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Des Buckingham’s men come into the Indian Super League (ISL) fixture after salvaging a point against defending champion Hyderabad FC, whereas Odisha looks more confident following a thrilling 3-2 win against Jamshedpur FC in the tournament opener.

Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio scored a brace against Jamshedpur to help Odisha get off to a winning start, and he will be aiming to prove a point against his old team Mumbai.

Joining Odisha in the 2020-21 season, Mauricio was the highest scorer for the club with 12 goals. But last year, he moved to Mumbai, where he ended up playing second fiddle to Igor Angulo. In seven outings, he scored three goals and this time around, he decided to return to Odisha.

Mumbai needs to take lessons from the opener and work on the weak links. The Islanders failed to hold on to its early lead and conceded two quick goals against Hyderabad. Even though Mumbai’s relentless attack ensured that it managed to clinch a much-needed equaliser, the team management will have to ensure that it comes up with a Plan B for the home game.

Greg Stewart needs to keep the momentum going. Making his debut for the team, Stewart scored a goal against Hyderabad and was involved in an assist for the other. The focus will once again be on Stewart, while Lallianzuala Chhangte could be the other player to watch out for.

-Shayan Acharya

Where to watch Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?
The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
The match starts at 7:30pm IST on Saturday, October 15

