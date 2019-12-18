ISL 2019-20 LIVE Score, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Bengaluru, NorthEast yet to break deadlock

Good evening, folks. Follow Sportstar's live coverage of the ISL encounter between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

4' - SAVE! Sunil Chhetri feeds a through pass to Ashique Kuruniyan on the left but the latter's shot is guarded by Subhasish, who goes down early to collect the ball.

2' - A defensive lapse from Bengaluru FC sees Martin Chaves send a back pass to Lalengmawia, who tries to slot home but to no avail.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

The national anthem is out of the way and we are set for live action.

FC Goa leads the table with 15 points from eight games while Hyderabad FC is languishing at the bottom with just four points. NorthEast United FC, fifth in the table with 10 points from seven games, will hope to deny No. 3 Bengaluru FC a chance to go top with a win in Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC Playing XI

A debut for the Mizo youngster Lalengmawia as Federico Gallego is named on the bench in his return for NEUFC!



A debut for the Mizo youngster Lalengmawia as Federico Gallego is named on the bench in his return for NEUFC!

NorthEast United FC's starting XI: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Jose Leudo (C), Martin Chaves.

Bengaluru FC Playing XI

TEAM NEWS! Raphael Augusto misses out as birthday boy Harmanjot Khabra takes his place in midfield, and Rahul Bheke joins the fray at full-back in the Blues' XI set to take on NorthEast United.

Bengaluru FC’s starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Match preview

Bengaluru FC will be eager to make amends after suffering a first defeat of the season on Sunday. After being undone by an injury-time strike at home against Mumbai City, Carles Cuadrat's men have now made the long trip to Assam to face Northeast United. Wednesday's Indian Super League clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, originally scheduled to be played behind closed doors, will now be open to supporters.

Despite having shipped three goals on Sunday, BFC holds the best defensive record in the league, having conceded only five goals in total. It is the offensive display that will concern Cuadrat, with none of the attackers, apart from Sunil Chhetri, seemingly in form.

“Last year we were champions but we lost an important player (Miku)," the BFC head coach said. "We have been unlucky about the situation now. Ashique (Kuruniyan) is with 0 assists and 0 goals and Udanta (Singh) only one goal. So, of course, we have problems that way but at the same time we work in a way where they help us defensively.”

NorthEast, on the other hand, is now winless in three matches and comes into this game fresh off a 3-0 loss to ATK. The side also lost star striker Asamoah Gyan to injury in that game, with the Ghanaian unlikely to feature against BFC.

“It was very bad for us. That was the worst match we played. We never played so badly before. We have to forget that day and continue working hard,” NorthEast coach Robert Jarni said.

BFC, meanwhile, will be without Manuel Onwu, who is yet to recover from an ankle injury. Northeast's Federico Gallego, who suffered a broken leg against BFC last season, will return to action for the Highlanders.

Match details

North East United FC vs Bengaluru FC will be telecast on the Star Sports network and can also be streamed live on Hotstar. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM IST.