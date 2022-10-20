ISL 2022-23, NorthEast United vs East Bengal LIVE: Cleiton Silva scores to give EB 1-0 lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog covering the Indian Super League fixture between NorthEast United and East Bengal.

28’

Suhair drives in with intensity and he finds Cleiton Silva and he thrashes one to first post. Slightly off target, but it shows the level of confidence he is operating in.

24’

Constantine’s influence is evident as the EB players have drawn back in to hold on it its position. Lesser players are being pushed forward. NEUFC yet to take advantage of this situation.

20’

NEUFC continues its attacks down the left. But the Jithin’s cross was wayward, thanks to an uneven pitch. Cleiton with a shot again. This time from outside the box, but is deflected out for a corner.

16’

You could say that that goal came against the flow of the game. But Stephen Constantine wouldn’t care a bit. The balance of the game has shifted as EB begins to be more assertive.

12’

First real chance of the day and it is EB with it. NEUFC tries to play out from the back and Cleiton Silva capitalises on a mistake and it is the first GOAALL!!!! East Bengal leads 1-0.

9’

Another foray down the left for NEUFC. But EB defense stays strong. But EB can’t get out of its own half for a long time. Good spell for NEUFC.

6’

East Bengal yet to get its act together. Suhair loses possession and NEUFC built out from the back.. NEUFC looking the more settled side here.

3’

NEUFC begins on the front foot. The crowd seems to be getting into it. Jithin MS down the left is the first to test the EB defense. The Highlanders pressing hard and strong to put the Kolkata side under pressure.

Playing XIs

NorthEast United - Bhattacharya (GK), Gurjinder, Bora, Jakobsen, Irshad, Jon, Emanuel, Romain, Jithin, Chhara, Derbyshire

East Bengal - Kamaljit (GK), Sarthak, Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry, Jordan, Kyriacou Suhair, Mahesh, Haokip, Cleiton

STAT Since the start of the 2020-21 season, NorthEast United FC has beaten East Bengal FC thrice, more often than any other opponent in the competition.

PREVIEW

NorthEast United will take on East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Both sides will be looking to clock their first points of the season after having begun their ISL campaigns with back-to-back defeats.