ISL LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC - Gallego puts NEUFC ahead

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) tie between NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC.

19' Komoski's off. He's struggling to move and has picked up a hamstring injury. Wayne Vaz replaces him.

17' Oh that doesn't seem good - Mislav Komorski is on the floor and appears to have hurt his hamstring! An early substitution for NorthEast?

14' Lovely passing play from the home side. Gallego and Lalengmawia exchange passes and the latter relased Pradhan down the left. Pradhan had a man waiting in the box, but his cross is well defended by Aniket. NorthEast definitely growing in confidence.

10' The early goal has given NorthEast a much-needed injection of confidence. The side has seen close to 60 percent of the ball, had two shots on goal and has been the dominant team in the opening 10.

6' It's a fantastic start for the home side and it has been rewarded for its attacking approach. The opening goal came off a fine move as Andrew Keogh had a go at goal, but Rafique Ali came off his line to deny him. The rebound fell kindly to Gallego, who finished with aplomb.

5' GOAAAAAAAAAL! Gallego puts NorthEast United ahead! The captain gets his first goal of the season, and NorthEast United's first goal of the year, as he slots home on the rebound. 1-0 to the home side!

3' Fine display of theatrics here from Rakesh Pradhan. Aniket Jadhav elbows him in the chest and Pradhan theatrically jumps to the ground. Aniket offers him a hand to help him up, but Pradhan refuses. Early drama!

1' KICK OFF!

7:25pm: The players are out in the centre and we're ready for kickoff!

7:15pm: The home side has another unwanted record - the side hasn't scored a single goal or won a game since the start of the new year!

7:05pm: NorthEast United has won just one match at home so far this season and is winless in its last five games at home, while Jamshedpur has won only one match away this season. Quite the stat!

6:55pm: Despite NEUFC's poor run of form, it has had a few bright spots in the form of the breakthrough seasons for couple of U-19 players Lalengmawia and Ninthoi.

Robert Jarni had big praise for Lalengmawia in particular. He said, "I don’t think India has a player like Lalengmawia in his position. I have already spoken to Igor (Stimac) about him. I think Lalengmawia is one of the top three midfielders in India. He, of course, has his own way and he knows what to do."

6:45pm: In the five times that the two sides have clashed, Jamshedpur has one once while the four other games have ended in draws. A first win on the cards for NorthEast today?

6:40pm: Leudo, Reagan and Tlang return to the starting XI for Northeast United, while Subrata Paul and Noe Acosta have been benched by the visiting side. Jamshedpur has made five changes for today's game.

6:30pm: Line-ups:

NorthEast United FC - Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Heerings Kai, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Ninthoi, Redeem Tlang, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego (C), Andrew Keogh.

Jamshedpur FC - Rafique Ali (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Sandip Mandi, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura (C), Bikash Jairu, Sumeet Passi, Aniket Jadhav, CK Vineeth, David Grande.

Match preview - NorthEast United, Jamshedpur battle for pride

NorthEast United, well out of the playoff race, will battle for pride when it hosts Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Monday.



The home side will last won a game on November 6, 2019 against Hyderabad FC and has since managed four draws and six defeats. Its last goal scored from open play was incidentally against Jamshedpur FC when Panagiotis Triadis scored a late equaliser.

NorthEast's passing in the attacking third has been a cause of concern, coupled with the side's poor finishing. Simon Lundevall is yet to adapt to the Indian conditions since his move from Sweden, while Andy Keogh hasn't received enough service. Federico Gallego hasn't managed to create an impact as he did last season, while Martin Chaves hasn’t scored a goal in 1107 minutes this season.



“I really don’t know what to say because some of the foreign players who left us, they really played well. It is not easy for our new foreign players to adapt in new conditions. You have to know your teammates, you need months to adapt with the club,” said Jarni.



Jamshedpur also has its own issues. It started the season with back-to-back wins at home, but has struggled since. Injuries to key men Piti and Sergio Castel further deepened the crisis as the side struggled to score goals in their absence.



Adding to that is the fact that the only recognised centre-back Tiri suffered an injury in the business end of the season too.

Coach Antonio Iriondo will hope his players can show some spark and end their campaign on a high. One of the positives for the side has been the number of minutes the young players, namely Narender Gahlot, Jitender Singh, Sandip Mandi, Amarjit Singh and Aniket Jadhav, have earned, which would only help them in the following season.



“Obviously they are very young players, their first experience in the ISL so it is normal that they make some mistakes. Probably it has not been the best for the team in a competitive way, but the development of these players is going to be something great for the team in future. Next year surely they will be very important for the team,” said Iriondo.