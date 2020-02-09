ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United, Jamshedpur battle for pride

NorthEast United, well out of the playoff race, will battle for pride when it hosts Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Monday.



The home side will last won a game on November 6, 2019 against Hyderabad FC and has since managed four draws and six defeats. Its last goal scored from open play was incidentally against Jamshedpur FC when Panagiotis Triadis scored a late equaliser.

NorthEast's passing in the attacking third has been a cause of concern, coupled with the side's poor finishing. Simon Lundevall is yet to adapt to the Indian conditions since his move from Sweden, while Andy Keogh hasn't received enough service. Federico Gallego hasn't managed to create an impact as he did last season, while Martin Chaves hasn’t scored a goal in 1107 minutes this season.



“I really don’t know what to say because some of the foreign players who left us, they really played well. It is not easy for our new foreign players to adapt in new conditions. You have to know your teammates, you need months to adapt with the club,” said Jarni.



Jamshedpur also has its own issues. It started the season with back-to-back wins at home, but has struggled since. Injuries to key men Piti and Sergio Castel further deepened the crisis as the side struggled to score goals in their absence.



Adding to that is the fact that the only recognised centre-back Tiri suffered an injury in the business end of the season too.

Coach Antonio Iriondo will hope his players can show some spark and end their campaign on a high. One of the positives for the side has been the number of minutes the young players, namely Narender Gahlot, Jitender Singh, Sandip Mandi, Amarjit Singh and Aniket Jadhav, have earned, which would only help them in the following season.



“Obviously they are very young players, their first experience in the ISL so it is normal that they make some mistakes. Probably it has not been the best for the team in a competitive way, but the development of these players is going to be something great for the team in future. Next year surely they will be very important for the team,” said Iriondo.