Odisha FC coach Peyton heads back home, Dias to take interim charge

Steven Dias will be in interim charge as Odisha FC's head coach Gerald Peyton has decided to head back home due to personal reasons. Peyton won't be available for Odisha's last two matches against Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal.

Kolkata Derby: 100 years of passion, perseverance and emotion

“I have to return to Japan for personal family reasons. I have enjoyed coaching in India with Odisha FC and the players and staff have made the bio bubble warm and comfortable. To all the Odisha fans, thank you for your patience and support through this pandemic. Maybe, I will come back to India in the future and enjoy a normal life without Covid-19," Peyton said.

The club's CEO Rohan Sharma thanked Peyton for his contribution and said: “We thank coach Gerry for stepping in at such a late junction in the season. We wish him and his family all the best through this troubling time."