Follow for all live updates from the Indian Super League fixture between Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC.
GAMES PLAYED - 6
KERALA BLASTERS WINS - 2
ODISHA FC WINS - 1
DRAWS - 3
“Sunday’s match we will experience the away atmosphere after two years. It will be a new experience for many of our players. We expect Odisha FC to be strong and aggressive,” said Ivan Vukomanovic.
“As a team, we always want to be prepared and aggressive ourselves. We want to show our quality because the boys want to compete and show that we are capable of winning games,” he added.
“We are happy to be back home, playing at the Kalinga Stadium again. We have good memories here and all the players are excited to perform well tomorrow,” said head coach Josep Gombau.
“We hope fans come in numbers to see the game and I hope we start with a win at home,” he added.
After a two-year absence, the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) makes its way back to Bhubaneswar with Odisha FC hosting Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium.
Due to their recent losses, both teams will enter this contest be desperate for a win.
The most recent match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters resulted in a dramatic 4-4 draw.
The hosts are hungry to improve on their outstanding home record and defeat the Blasters. However, the Juggernauts, who have only prevailed in one of their previous six encounters with them, will find it anything but easy.