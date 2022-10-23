Kerala Blaster head coach Ivan Vukomanovic:

“Sunday’s match we will experience the away atmosphere after two years. It will be a new experience for many of our players. We expect Odisha FC to be strong and aggressive,” said Ivan Vukomanovic.

“As a team, we always want to be prepared and aggressive ourselves. We want to show our quality because the boys want to compete and show that we are capable of winning games,” he added.