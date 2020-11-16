Quiz ISL 2020-21 Quiz — Set 1 Ahead of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21), here's a quiz to test your knowledge of the ISL. Team Sportstar 16 November, 2020 16:24 IST The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will kick off on November 20. - Special arrangement Team Sportstar 16 November, 2020 16:24 IST 1.What is the longest unbeaten streak for a club in the ISL? Eight games Bengaluru FC has the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the ISL. The club was undefeated in 11 matches in the 2018-19 season and won the ISL title that term. Five games Bengaluru FC has the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the ISL. The club was undefeated in 11 matches in the 2018-19 season and won the ISL title that term. Eleven games Bengaluru FC has the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the ISL. The club was undefeated in 11 matches in the 2018-19 season and won the ISL title that term. Nine games Bengaluru FC has the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the ISL. The club was undefeated in 11 matches in the 2018-19 season and won the ISL title that term. 2.Who scored the fastest goal scored in the ISL? Fikru Teferra The fastest goal in the ISL was scored in 23 seconds by Jerry Mawhmingthanga for Jamshedpur FC against Kerala Blasters in 2018. Ferran Corominas The fastest goal in the ISL was scored in 23 seconds by Jerry Mawhmingthanga for Jamshedpur FC against Kerala Blasters in 2018. Stiven Mendoza The fastest goal in the ISL was scored in 23 seconds by Jerry Mawhmingthanga for Jamshedpur FC against Kerala Blasters in 2018. Jerry Mawhmingthanga The fastest goal in the ISL was scored in 23 seconds by Jerry Mawhmingthanga for Jamshedpur FC against Kerala Blasters in 2018. 3.Who is the oldest coach in the ISL? Owen Coyle Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter is the oldest coach in the ISL. He is 67 years old. Stuart Baxter Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter is the oldest coach in the ISL. He is 67 years old. Antonio Habas Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter is the oldest coach in the ISL. He is 67 years old. Kibu Vicuna Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter is the oldest coach in the ISL. He is 67 years old. 4.Name team that has the most red cards in ISL Bengaluru FC FC Goa has the most number of red cards in the six seasons of the ISL – 14 red cards from 108 matches. NorthEast United FC FC Goa has the most number of red cards in the six seasons of the ISL – 14 red cards from 108 matches. FC Goa FC Goa has the most number of red cards in the six seasons of the ISL – 14 red cards from 108 matches. Mumbai City FC FC Goa has the most number of red cards in the six seasons of the ISL – 14 red cards from 108 matches. 5.Which club has had the most number of coaches in the ISL? FC Pune City Kerala Blasters has changed its coach the most number of times in the ISL - nine. NorthEast United FC Kerala Blasters has changed its coach the most number of times in the ISL - nine. Kerala Blasters Kerala Blasters has changed its coach the most number of times in the ISL - nine. ATK Kerala Blasters has changed its coach the most number of times in the ISL - nine. 6.Which player has the most yellow cards in ISL? Harmanjot Khabra Sehnaj Singh has the most yellow cards in the ISL – 24 yellow cards from 58 matches. Sehnaj Singh Sehnaj Singh has the most yellow cards in the ISL – 24 yellow cards from 58 matches. Mehtab Hossain Sehnaj Singh has the most yellow cards in the ISL – 24 yellow cards from 58 matches. Marcelo Pereira Sehnaj Singh has the most yellow cards in the ISL – 24 yellow cards from 58 matches. 7.Which goalkeeper has the most number of clean sheets in the ISL? Subrata Paul Subrata Paul has the most number of clean sheets in the history of the ISL - 26 from 85 matches. Amrinder Singh Subrata Paul has the most number of clean sheets in the history of the ISL - 26 from 85 matches. Mohammad Nawaz Subrata Paul has the most number of clean sheets in the history of the ISL - 26 from 85 matches. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Subrata Paul has the most number of clean sheets in the history of the ISL - 26 from 85 matches.