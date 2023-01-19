ISL 2022-23

ISL notebook: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt make the evening special for Mumbai City FC

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made it an evening to remember at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Shayan Acharya
19 January, 2023 11:17 IST
Focus of attention: Ranbir Kapoor (left) with Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai Football Arena on January 8. A passionate football fan, Ranbir makes it a point to attend the team’s matches regularly and cheer for the players.

Focus of attention: Ranbir Kapoor (left) with Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai Football Arena on January 8. A passionate football fan, Ranbir makes it a point to attend the team’s matches regularly and cheer for the players. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

The television cameras shifted their focus to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they made their way to the football pitch at the Mumbai Football Arena, barely a few minutes after Mumbai City FC’s one-sided win over Kerala Blasters.

Ranbir, a co-owner of the Mumbai franchise, walked up to the players, hugged coach Des Buckingham, and then introduced everyone to wife and Bollywood star Alia. As fans cheered from the West Block, Ranbir and Alia took a victory lap with the team, also making it a point to visit the stand which was packed with Kerala Blasters fans.

In what was a sporting gesture, Ranbir waved at Kerala Blasters fans, blew kisses in the air, and made sure they had smiles on their faces despite the team’s 0-4 surrender to Mumbai City FC.

IN PICTURES - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted cheering for Mumbai City

Before the game got underway, Mumbai City fan groups had put up huge banners of coach Buckingham, chanting his name after every few minutes. But soon after the final whistle, as Ranbir and Alia walked on to the pitch, the fans screamed: “We love you.”

Alia looked at the gallery, smiled, and waved at the fans.

A passionate football fan, Ranbir has been the co-owner of Mumbai City FC since the inaugural edition of the Indian Super League. Over the years, he has made it a point to attend the team’s matches and cheer for the players. After missing out on a few early games, the Bollywood superstar made up for lost time by spending some quality time with the players and making it an evening to remember for fans.

