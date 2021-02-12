ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 91 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, HFC: 1; Draws: 0)

Hyderabad emerged victorious in their first-ever meeting in the league.

Last meeting (HFC 3-2 SCEB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 15, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. In a gripping contest, East Bengal took the lead through a goal from Jacques Maghoma in the 26th minute. Post half-time, a resurgent Hyderabad struck twice within a minute through Aridane Santana. Hallicharan Narzary put the Nizams further with a third goal in the 68th. Maghoma netted a late goal for East Bengal but went in vain as Hyderabad sealed the game with a 3-2 win.

Current Position in Table:

SCEB: East Bengal is 10th on the table with 16 points from as many games. It has three wins, seven draws and six losses to its name.

HFC: Hyderabad is at the fourth spot with 23 points from 16 games. It gas five wins, eight draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

SCEB (WLDLD) - East Bengal’s chances are hit hard with its recent performances. However, Robbie Fowler’s men head into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 over Jamshedpur FC.

HFC (DWDDD)- Hyderabad’s frustrations continued with four draws in its last five matches. Its previous game ended in a goalless affair against NorthEast United FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

SC East Bengal: 14

Hyderabad FC: 20

Top scorers 2020/21

SCEB:

4 - Matti Steinmann

3 - Jacques Maghoma

HFC:

7 - Aridane Santana

4 - Hallicharan Narzary

3 - Joel Chianese

Top-rated player- SCEB

Matti Steinmann - 7.7

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1186 Goals/Assists 4/3 Passing Accuracy 74.31 Interceptions 21 Average Passes/Game 44.5

Top-rated player- HFC:

Aridane Santana - 7.58

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1327 Goals/Assists 7/1 Passing Accuracy 54.17 Interceptions 11 Average Passes/Game 27.93



Clean sheets 2020/21:

SCEB: 3

HFC: 6