ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 91 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday. Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB: 0, HFC: 1; Draws: 0)Hyderabad emerged victorious in their first-ever meeting in the league. Last meeting (HFC 3-2 SCEB)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 15, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. In a gripping contest, East Bengal took the lead through a goal from Jacques Maghoma in the 26th minute. Post half-time, a resurgent Hyderabad struck twice within a minute through Aridane Santana. Hallicharan Narzary put the Nizams further with a third goal in the 68th. Maghoma netted a late goal for East Bengal but went in vain as Hyderabad sealed the game with a 3-2 win. Podcast - The latest episode of The Full Time Show features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal. Current Position in Table:SCEB: East Bengal is 10th on the table with 16 points from as many games. It has three wins, seven draws and six losses to its name.HFC: Hyderabad is at the fourth spot with 23 points from 16 games. It gas five wins, eight draws and three losses to its tally.Form Guide:SCEB (WLDLD) - East Bengal's chances are hit hard with its recent performances. However, Robbie Fowler's men head into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 over Jamshedpur FC.HFC (DWDDD)- Hyderabad's frustrations continued with four draws in its last five matches. Its previous game ended in a goalless affair against NorthEast United FC.READ | ISL 2020-21 news, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):SC East Bengal: 14Hyderabad FC: 20Top scorers 2020/21SCEB:4 - Matti Steinmann3 - Jacques MaghomaHFC:7 - Aridane Santana4 - Hallicharan Narzary3 - Joel ChianeseALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 Preview: SC East Bengal takes on Hyderabad FC in a bid to keep play-off hopes alive Top-rated player- SCEBMatti Steinmann - 7.7Matches14Minutes Played1186Goals/Assists4/3Passing Accuracy74.31Interceptions21Average Passes/Game44.5 Top-rated player- HFC:Aridane Santana - 7.58Matches15Minutes Played1327Goals/Assists7/1Passing Accuracy54.17Interceptions11Average Passes/Game27.93Clean sheets 2020/21:SCEB: 3HFC: 6