ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

SCEB vs HFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal.

12 February, 2021 11:13 IST
12 February, 2021 11:13 IST

SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 91 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 1 | Wins - SCEB:  0, HFC: 1; Draws: 0)

Hyderabad emerged victorious in their first-ever meeting in the league. 

Last meeting (HFC 3-2 SCEB)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 15, 2020 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. In a gripping contest, East Bengal took the lead through a goal from Jacques Maghoma in the 26th minute. Post half-time, a resurgent Hyderabad struck twice within a minute through Aridane Santana. Hallicharan Narzary put the Nizams further with a third goal in the 68th. Maghoma netted a late goal for East Bengal but went in vain as Hyderabad sealed the game with a 3-2 win.

Podcast - The latest episode of The Full Time Show features the Robbie Fowler interview with our reporters Shyam Vasudevan and Amitabha Das Sharma. We also take a deep dive into his controversy-courting maiden ISL coaching sojourn and his season with SC East Bengal.

Current Position in Table:

SCEB: East Bengal is 10th on the table with 16 points from as many games. It has three wins, seven draws and six losses to its name.

HFC: Hyderabad is at the fourth spot with 23 points from 16 games. It gas five wins, eight draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

SCEB (WLDLD) - East Bengal’s chances are hit hard with its recent performances. However, Robbie Fowler’s men head into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 over Jamshedpur FC.

HFC (DWDDD)- Hyderabad’s frustrations continued with four draws in its last five matches. Its previous game ended in a goalless affair against NorthEast United FC.

READ | ISL 2020-21 news, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

SC East Bengal: 14

Hyderabad FC: 20

Top scorers 2020/21

SCEB:

4 - Matti Steinmann

3 - Jacques Maghoma

HFC:

7 - Aridane Santana

4 - Hallicharan Narzary

3 - Joel Chianese

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 Preview: SC East Bengal takes on Hyderabad FC in a bid to keep play-off hopes alive

Top-rated player- SCEB

Matti Steinmann -  7.7

Matches14
Minutes Played1186
Goals/Assists4/3
Passing Accuracy74.31
Interceptions21
Average Passes/Game44.5

 

Top-rated player- HFC:

Aridane Santana - 7.58

Matches15
Minutes Played1327
Goals/Assists7/1
Passing Accuracy54.17
Interceptions11
Average Passes/Game27.93


Clean sheets 2020/21:

SCEB: 3

HFC:  6

 
