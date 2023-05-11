Football

Milan’s Bennacer to undergo knee surgery, ruled out for season

Bennacer, 25, was substituted in the 17th minute of Milan's 2-0 defeat to its local rival and will undergo a surgery on the cartilage in his right knee.

AFP
MILAN 11 May, 2023 19:09 IST
Ismael Bennacer has been ruled out of the remaining season due an injury on his right knee.

Ismael Bennacer has been ruled out of the remaining season due an injury on his right knee.

Bennacer, 25, was substituted in the 17th minute of Milan’s 2-0 defeat to its local rival and will undergo a surgery on the cartilage in his right knee.

Ismael Bennacer’s season is over after AC Milan revealed Thursday the Algeria midfielder will undergo knee surgery following an injury picked up in his team’s Champions League defeat to Inter Milan.

Milan did not say for how long Bennacer will be out of action but confirmed to AFP that he will not play again this season as he has to have an operation on cartilage in his right knee.

Bennacer, 25, was substituted in the 17th minute of Milan’s 2-0 defeat to its local rival.

Milan has a huge task to overturn the two-goal deficit in Tuesday’s second leg and was lucky not to lose by more as Hakan Calhanoglu hit the post and Inter created a host of opportunities to extend its lead.

Milan is also fifth in Serie A and in a battle to qualify for next season’s edition of Europe’s top club competition.

