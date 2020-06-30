Football Football It will be the most busy summer, Klopp on transfer window The Premier League champions had looked favourites to sign German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig before the 24-year-old opted for Chelsea. Reuters 30 June, 2020 09:42 IST Jurgen Klopp arrives at his home after Liverpool clinched the Premier League title. - AP Photo Reuters 30 June, 2020 09:42 IST Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he does not expect to spend heavily in the transfer window ahead of next season and sees a bright future for several youngsters looking to break into a strong main squad.The Premier League champions had looked favourites to sign German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig before the 24-year-old opted for Chelsea.Klopp said the upcoming transfer window was likely to be more subdued than in previous years due to the impact of COVID-19 on clubs' finances. Klopp urges Liverpool fans to celebrate title 'in private' “COVID has influenced both sides with ins and outs, that is completely normal, and it's just not likely that it'll be the most busy summer in the world,” he told reporters.“We can't spend millions and millions because we want to, or we think it's nice to do. We never wanted that.“The problem with a strong squad is how do you improve a strong squad in the transfer market,” Klopp added.“You have to be creative... We try to find solutions internally and there's still a lot to come: we have three or four players who can make big steps.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos