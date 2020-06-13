Football Football Italian government agrees to loosen football quarantine rule - reports If a footballer tests positive for COVID-19, the player must be isolated but the rest of the squad can continue training and playing. Reuters ROME 13 June, 2020 09:53 IST Stadio San Paolo is sanitised ahead of the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal between Napoli and Inter Milan. - REUTERS Reuters ROME 13 June, 2020 09:53 IST The Italian government has agreed to loosen its coronavirus quarantine rule for professional football which had left the chances of completing the current season hanging in the balance, according to La Repubblica and other media on Friday.The reports said the government’s technical-scientific committee agreed that if a footballer tests positive for COVID-19, the player must be isolated but the rest of the squad can continue training and playing, provided they all test negative. This is the same rule used in Germany’s Bundesliga and other countries where seasons have restarted.Previously, the whole squad would have had to go into quarantine for 14 days, forcing their matches during that period to be postponed. Football officials had argued that if players at several clubs tested positive, it would have become impossible to finish the season.ALSO READ | Juventus scrapes into final after Milan stalemateThere was no immediate confirmation from the government or the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), whose president Gabriele Gravina had described the old rule as “excessive.”The Italian season, suspended on March 9, was due to restart later on Friday with a Coppa Italia semifinal second leg between Juventus and AC Milan. Napoli hosts Inter Milan in the other tie on Saturday with the final the following Wednesday.WATCH | Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga returnThe Serie A season will restart on June 20 and is set to finish on August 2, with 12 rounds of matches being played in six weeks. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos