No away fans for September internationals due to COVID

Travelling supporters will not be permitted at next month's international fixtures in Europe due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, football's world (FIFA) and European (UEFA) governing bodies said on Wednesday.

European nations are slated to play up to three World Cup qualifiers each during the September international window.

In a letter to national associations, FIFA and UEFA said: "Due to the recent COVID-19 spikes in Europe combined with the large number of matches to be played during the September international window, it has been agreed to apply the same approach as decided by the UEFA Executive Committee on 14 June 2021 to all matches."

The decision pertains to all fixtures in September, with the ruling set to be reviewed for the games scheduled to be played in October and November.

World champions France travel to Ukraine on September 4, while Euro 2020 winners Italy face Switzerland in Basel a day later. England have away games lined up against Poland on September 2 and Hungary on September 8.