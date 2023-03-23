Football

Italy manager Mancini says Man City stint was ‘above board’

Roberto Mancini said he does not expect to receive a call from investigators about Manchester City’s alleged breaches of finance rules and that his spell as manager of the Premier League club was “all above board”.

Reuters
23 March, 2023 11:37 IST
Italy coach Roberto Mancini.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini. | Photo Credit: AP

The Premier League referred City to an independent commission in February over more than 100 alleged breaches since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group.

Among the charges, City are alleged to have not fully disclosed managerial remuneration from 2009 to 2013, when Mancini was manager. Mancini is now the coach of the Italian national team.

When asked on Wednesday if he had been contacted as part of investigations, Mancini told reporters, “no, I haven’t been contacted or called up by anyone, and I don’t think anyone will contact me.

“I have paid my taxes. It’s all above board, so I don’t think anyone will be in touch,” the 58-year-old added.

Last month, City issued a statement saying: “The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.”

